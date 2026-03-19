Dhurandhar: The Revenge opens to strong response from audiences

After months of anticipation, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened in cinemas nationwide on Thursday to a strong audience response with viewers praising its story, action and performances, especially lead star Ranveer Singh The film released in theatres on the back of record advance bookings — over 1.5 million tickets sold, including paid previews on Wednesday — and follows the success of the first Dhurandhar, which earned ₹1,300 crore worldwide after its December 2025 release.

Audiences who watched the day one shows in Mumbai came away largely impressed, with many calling the movie a “paisa vasool” watch and some already planning repeat visits.

“Five out of five. Please go watch it. It’s totally paisa vasool. Do not get up until the lights come on,” said one moviegoer who had turned up for the first-day-first-show. The exuberance was hard to contain for viewers stepping out of theatres, with many refusing to reveal plot details while insisting others must experience the film themselves. “Amazing, fantastic. I will give it 10 out of 10. The action scenes were very good, the storyline was very strong, and people will love the twist in the end,” said another viewer who singled out Singh’s performance as outstanding. “He killed it - absolutely nailed it.” The four-hour runtime, which some might consider daunting, appeared to be no obstacle for the audience.

“Very engaging. I usually get distracted, but this kept me hooked,” said one viewer who rated it four-and-a-half out of five. An audience member said, “Many people made the mistake of leaving before the end. Don't leave early. Stay till the end. The film is fire.” Another echoed the sentiment. “Don't ask about the story, you have to watch it. The background score, characterisation, story, twists — this movie will earn 2,000 crore.” Supporting performances, particularly from Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, were praised as surprise packages. Dhar, who previously helmed Uri: The Surgical Strike and the first Dhurandhar, was lavished with praise. “No one can match the director right now,” said one audience member.

Another added, “The detailing by the director is at a peak level. I want him to make more movies like this, like Uri.” Several film personalities who watched the early shows were also effusive in their praise. Actor Allu Arjun called it “patriotism with swag” and a film that would “make every patriot proud”. “Just Watched #Dhurandhar2. Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire. @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story International swag! Jai Hind,” he posted on X.

Priety Zinta posted a photo with Rampal, who essays the role of villain Major Iqbal, on X. “Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is ‘Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho’. Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING. The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the Theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same,” she wrote. Actor Vijay Deverakond said “something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture.” “Tomorrow onwards - something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. 4 words. ‘Bharat Maata ki JAI!’ Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew,” he said.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” features Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who transforms into covert operative Hamza Ali Mazari operating deep inside Pakistan. The sequel charts Mazari’s rise in the Karachi underworld while tracing the origins of the man behind the cover.Actors R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also feature in the sequel, which released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. While the film has largely drawn unanimous praise, it has also sparked criticism on social media over its depiction of the Centre's 2016 demonetisation move.

A key sequence features archival footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. It frames the decision as a strategic step to curb the flow of counterfeit currency allegedly linked to the ISI. The scene has gone viral on social media with some users criticising the makers. "Dhurandhar 2 is justifying demonetisation in the film. Seriously? Film ko film rahne do, propaganda mat banao," wrote one user on X. Another user said he would not watch the film. "I will never watch this movie because it is promoting demonetisation -- a step due to which the country's economy has yet to get back on track and as a result of which more than 100 people lost their lives while standing in queues," the user wrote.