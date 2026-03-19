OTT releases this week: Border 2, Chiraiya, Kasaragod Embassy, and more

Your favourite OTT platforms are indeed prepared to fill your digital screens with exciting content every week. Some of the most eagerly awaited movies, such as Sunny Deol's Border 2, Divya Dutta's Chiraiya, and Cillian Murphy's comeback in the Peaky Blinders movie, are on this week's OTT schedule.

There is something for every mood, from light-hearted drama to suspenseful thrillers. As a result, we have compiled a list of the week's top releases that will be available online. From March 16 to March 22, 2026, every significant Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu release is covered in our OTT release guide.

Top 5 OTT releases this week Border 2 · Release Date: March 20th, 2026 · OTT Platform: Netflix · Genre: War, Action · Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh The action-war drama film Border 2, written by J.P. Dutta, Sumit Arora, and Nidhi Dutta, focuses on Operation Chengiz Khan and the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The movie is split into two parts, with the first half concentrating on the soldiers' personal lives, friendships, and training from several segments, such as Air, Sea, and Land, while the second half examines the conflict. Kasaragod Embassy

· Release Date: March 20th, 2026 · OTT Platform: Zee 5 · Genre: Crime, Thriller · Cast: Kabir Duhan Singh, Sudheeshm Rony David The lives of two cousins who join a fake passport scheme in order to get out of poverty and support themselves are the focus of this Malayalam crime thriller series. They own a stationery store, but under a criminal boss, their operations get much more intense. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2: R Madhavan feels 'hyper motivated' as Allu Arjun praises film The show then examines how their operations fail and their unanticipated criminal behaviours while under the sway of the underworld. Additionally, the plot becomes more intense as a result of the high-stakes investigation.

Chiraiya · Release Date: March 20th, 2026 · OTT Platform: JioHotstar · Genre: Social Drama · Cast: Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Sarita Joshi Chiraiya, a social drama series directed by Shashant Shah, questions conventional notions about marriage. The drama centres on Kamlesh, a perfect daughter-in-law whose life changes when she learns that her sister-in-law is being physically abused. She now has to decide between upholding her family's honour and doing what is morally correct. The grim realities of marriages that still exist in some areas of the nation are reflected in several of the series's thought-provoking scenes.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man · Release Date: March 20th, 2026 · OTT Platform: Netflix · Genre: Period, Action, Drama · Cast: Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham The plot of Steven Knight's period crime thriller Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, which is a continuation of the well-liked British television series Peaky Blinders, centres on Tommy Shelby's return to battered Birmingham during World War II. When he embarks on a mission that forces him to face his history and the new risks he faces on a national scale, the plot intensifies. Wicked: For Good