Dhurandhar trailer drops: The long-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh’s high-voltage action thriller, has finally dropped — and the actor unveiled it himself on November 18. Sharing a fierce new poster of his character, Ranveer declared on social media, “I am the Wrath of God,” setting the tone for what promises to be one of his most intense roles yet.

The gangster drama, which is directed by Aditya Dhar, will be released on December 5. The makers have released Dhurandhar's powerful trailer ahead of its premiere. Ranveer praised his co-stars at the trailer's premiere.

Watch Dhurandhar trailer Here Ranveer Singh makes a comeback with Dhurandhar, two years after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

In the four-minute Dhurandhar trailer, Ranveer Singh cuts a fierce and menacing figure with his long hair and rugged beard. He unleashes a storm of punches, blows and brutal takedowns with effortless ferocity. Arjun Rampal, playing ISI Major Iqbal, is seen channelling raw rage in his brief but gripping teaser moments — before the focus shifts back to Ranveer’s relentless rampage.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor congratulates: MissionImpossible's Tom Cruise on his 1st Oscar The trailer for Dhurandhar makes it clear that it is not for the weak-hearted, with lively music playing in the background. The video is the ideal big-screen return for Ranveer since it gives viewers a preview of the brutality and gore that will be shown. Along with Sara, there are also hints of Madhavan, Sanjay, and Akshaye.

How did the internet react to the Dhurandhar trailer?

While some social media users are worried about the potential effects of the visuals shown in the preview, many others have expressed excitement. Public appeals have been made to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as a result of this divide. While some are calling for intervention, others have asked that the intervention be left 'uncut'.

Among the positive reviews, one user said, "A 4-minute trailer without revealing anything, a 4-minute trailer that still feels short, a 4-minute trailer that manages to hype you up. Aditya Dhar, you have my attention. The dialogues, the music, the action, the cast have me hooked, super excited now for Dhurandhar (sic)."

Technical aspects of the trailer have also been appreciated. Another user commented, "The editor needs to get a raise. 4-minute trailer cut without revealing any spoilers from the film. Giving enough to boost the hype with glimpses of the craziness. Great shots throughout. Also, another banger track (although not better than the 1st one, but still catchy). (sic)"

ALSO READ: What's on OTT this week? Delhi Crime 3, Jolly LLB 3, Jurassic World Rebirth Some voices have cautioned about the amount of violence despite the enthusiasm. Popular stand-up comedian Amit Tandon shared his concern and commented, "'Dhurandhar' trailer is too gory. Can we please cut out the first 15 seconds? (sic)"

About the Dhurandhar cast and story

Dhurandhar was produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studio, is scheduled to hit Indian theatres on December 5, 2025. The movie combines intense action, mystery, scope, and roughness with intense feelings.

Aditya Dhar, who has directed films like URI: The Surgical Strike, Article 370, and Dhoom Dhaam, teams up with Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios to put on another spectacular production.

Aditya Dhar is the writer, director, and producer of Dhurandhar; Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar co-produce the film. The movie reveals the little-known story of the unidentified men's beginnings. On December 12, the movie is expected to be released.

