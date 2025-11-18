Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Anil Kapoor congratulates: MissionImpossible's Tom Cruise on his 1st Oscar

Anil Kapoor congratulates: MissionImpossible's Tom Cruise on his 1st Oscar

Actor Anil Kapoor congratulated Tom Cruise after his first Oscar with an Academy Honorary Award at the 2025 Governors Awards. This highlights the friendship between the two superstars

Anil Kapoor congratulates Tom Cruise on his first Oscar

Anil Kapoor congratulates Tom Cruise on his first Oscar

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite a four-decade-long career as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Tom Cruise had never won an Oscar—until now. The actor was finally honoured with an Academy Honorary Award at the 2025 Governors Awards. His Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol co-star Anil Kapoor was among the first to congratulate him, sharing a heartfelt message on X.
 
Alejandro Inarritu, who has collaborated with Cruise on an untitled movie that is supposedly scheduled for release in October 2026, presented Cruise with the honour on Sunday. The honorees were initially revealed by the Academy in June 2025.
 
Academy president Janet Yang acknowledged that the recipients' careers have had a "lasting impact" on the cinema world when the Academy originally revealed the honorees in June. 
Anil Kapoor tweeted to Tom Cruise on his oscar award 2025
 

Also Read

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning'

Mission accomplished: Tom Cruise's MI 8 storms past $500 million globally

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt for the one last time in 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning'

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning box office collection Day 11

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt for the one last time in 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning'

Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 3: Earnings fall on Monday

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 8- The Final Reckoning

Mission Impossible 8: Tom Cruise storms Indian box office, beats Marvel

kolkata metro

LIVE news: Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro's Purple Line work

Anil Kapoor tweeted congratulations to Tom Cruise

The Bollywood actor tweeted, "Congratulations, dear friend, on this incredible honour. Your passion, discipline, and generosity are unmatched. The world has always admired you, and now they have honoured you with what you richly deserve (sic)."
 
"Your achievement is a testament to all the artists around the world who pour their heart and soul into cinema. Thank you for your brilliance and for your friendship, which I will cherish forever... @TomCruise (sic)," he further added.

Tom Cruise on his first Oscar award

The Hollywood actor stated, as quoted by the People, “The cinema takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It also shows me our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form."
 
He further said, “My love for cinema began at a very early age, as early as I can remember. I was just a little kid in a darkened theatre, and I remember that beam of light just cut across the room, and I remember looking up, and it seemed to be just exploding on the screen. Suddenly, the world was so much larger than the one that I knew."
 
Cruise stated in front of a Hollywood crowd of dignitaries, including Steven Spielberg, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, and Leonardo DiCaprio, “Suddenly, the world was so much larger than the one that I knew. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It also shows me our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”
 
“I will always do everything I can to support this art form and to champion new voices, to protect what makes cinema powerful, hopefully without too many more broken bones,” the Mission Impossible added.
 
Tom Cruise, 63, received an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards in Hollywood, joining fellow honourees singer-philanthropist Dolly Parton, choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas. As he took the stage, the actor was met with a prolonged standing ovation and thunderous applause from industry greats including Steven Spielberg, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jerry Bruckheimer.
 

More From This Section

Akon's concert in Bangalore on Nov 14 faces backlash

Akon's Bengaluru concert faces backlash after fans pull his pants off stage

De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De 2 box office: Collections of Ajay Devgn film jump past 34 cr

OTT releases this week on Nov 14

What's on OTT this week? Delhi Crime 3, Jolly LLB 3, Jurassic World Rebirth

De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De 2 box office report: Ajay Devgn film has a modest opening

Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha

Kaantha Box Office 'Prediction': Estimate of Dulquer Salmaan film on day 1

Topics : Tom Cruise Oscar Awards Hollywood india

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon