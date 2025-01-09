Business Standard

Game Changer: Buzz over advance booking on Ram Charan and Kiara starrer

Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is set to release on Jan 10, 2025. The buzz surrounding the film has already led to a surge in early ticket sales and advance bookings

Game Changer

Game Changer

The much-awaited release of Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is scheduled for January 10, 2025. Now that advance reservations are available, fans' anticipation for the movie's release is at an all-time high. Fans are eager to see the dynamic duo on screen for the first time, and the excitement surrounding the film has already created a buzz in early ticket purchases.
 
Under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer has been directed by S. Shankar and produced by Dil Raju. Its stellar cast includes Ram Charan Teja, Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma. 
 

Game Changer advance booking: Sales in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

16.54 lakh seats have been sold in Bengaluru alone, and 1.83 lakh tickets have been sold in Andhra Pradesh. The Telugu version alone has brought in Rs 16.71 lakh for the movie, which is being released in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu. The government of Andhra Pradesh has approved the film's special benefit screenings and ticket price increase.
 
The Telangana government has also approved a ticket price hike for Ram Charan's much-anticipated film, Game Changer. Producer Dil Raju’s calculated risk of waiting until the last moment for the government’s decision paid off. 

Game Changer Pre-booking nationwide

According to Sacnilk reports, Game Changer has received a total of Rs 10.18 crore in advance reservations across multiple areas, including block tickets. Fans are excited and have high expectations for the movie's box office performance, especially as the release date draws closer. The film, which stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is one of the much-awaited releases of 2025 because of the intense anticipation around it.

Benefit of Game Changer Pre-booking 

Advance bookings for the Game Changer movie in Nizam, Hyderabad, sold out right away, demonstrating the remarkable response to ticket sales. Only a day after the release, bookings in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have demonstrated notable growth in ticket sales, with total ticket sales quickly going beyond the Rs. 1 crore gross mark. 
 
While permission for 1 AM shows was denied, the Telangana government approved 4 AM screenings. Additionally, it granted clearance to screen six shows on the film’s release day, including the 4 AM show, slated for January 10, 2025.
 
Positive International Pre-Sales Game Changer is causing a wave in North America; for its US premieres, advance reservations have reached $575,000. With more than 20,000 tickets sold for 1,409 performances at 468 venues, the worldwide run is off to a good start.
 

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

