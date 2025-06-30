Monday, June 30, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Brad Pitt's F1 earns $140M at global box office, Apple Studios' biggest hit

Brad Pitt's F1 earns $140M at global box office, Apple Studios' biggest hit

F1 box office collections: Brad Pitt's F1, based on Formula One racing, marks Apple Studios' biggest global theatrical debut, with Damson Idris also playing a key role in the film

F1 box office collections

F1 box office collections

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hollywood legend Brad Pitt has made a return to the big screen with his new sports drama F1. The film has received good reviews from audiences, who praised its engaging story and strong acting. It's also doing well at the box office.

F1 box office collections: Steady growth in India

As per early figures from Sacnilk, F1 earned around ₹8 crore (net) across India on its third day, for all language versions. This brings the film’s total Indian collection to ₹21.25 crore (net).
 
On its first Sunday, the film recorded an overall English occupancy rate of 47.01%, with 30.27% in the morning, 52.81% in the afternoon, 63.74% in the evening, and 41.23% at night.
 
 
F1 opened with decent numbers at the Indian box office, earning ₹5.5 crore on its first day. It gained momentum on day two with ₹7.75 crore, bringing the total to ₹13.25 crore in two days.

F1 box office collection day-wise in India

Day India Net Collection
Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 5.5 Cr
Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.75 Cr
Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 8.15 Cr
Total ₹ 21.4 Cr

Also Read

Hera Pheri 3

Great news for Hera Pheri 3 fans! Paresh Rawal confirms return to franchise

PremiumAamir Khan

Aamir Khan's strength lies behind the camera, in challenging convention

video streaming, ott, online tv, over the top, content, web series, web show

Top 5 OTT releases this week: Squid Game S3, Panchayat 4, Raid 2 and more

Kanappa

Kannappa reactions: Prabhas to Akshay Kumar-'pure fire', say first viewers

Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game Season 3 release time in India: When to watch the final season?

Global success and Apple Studios’ biggest debut

Globally, F1 is off to a flying start. It has earned over $140 million (around ₹1,197 crore) during its opening weekend. In North America, its home market, the film brought in $55.6 million (approximately ₹476 crore).
 
F1 marks the biggest cinema release yet for Apple Studios. The action-packed sports drama also topped the US box office charts in 74 out of 78 international markets.
 
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. The cast also includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem. Hamilton himself makes a special appearance in the film.
 
The story follows a former Formula One driver, played by Brad Pitt, who returns to racing after 30 years in an effort to save his partner’s struggling team.

More From This Section

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection 2025

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 10: Aamir's film sets record

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Kannappa box office collection day 3: Vishnu Manchu film is his career-best

Enrique Iglesias

Popular Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias adds second show in Mumbai

Panchayat Season 4

Jitendra Kumar highest paid in Panchayat S4, earns ₹70K per episode: Report

Inox, PVR Inox

PVR INOX sees film re-releases gaining traction amid BO uncertainty

Topics : Entertainment movies Hollywood Box office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon