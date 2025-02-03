Business Standard

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'; first look is out

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'; first look is out

Mukesh Kumar Singh directed Kannappa will feature Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal in cameo roles. The movie is set to release in theatres on April 25

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 4:11 PM IST



Vishnu Manchu's one of the most anticipated movies 'Kannappa' will also feature Prabhas. The first look of Prabhas's character was unveiled today, February 3. 2025. 
 
The makers have shared the first look of Prabhas who will play the role of the divine guardian, Rudra.
 
The first look of Prabhas has been shared on social media where he could be seen in a sanity costume while holding a staff topped with a crescent. 
 
In the poster, the actor could be seen wearing a sanitary costume, holding a staff topped with a crescent. His hair was set in one direction and chandan was smeared on his forehead.
 
 
The poster also shares a one-line description of Rudra stating, "He is the raging storm! The guide through times past and future. He is ruled by Lord Shiva's command!" This shows the powerful presence of the character in the movie. 

Apart from the actor's first look as Rudra, the makers also wrote a caption that reads, "ॐ The Divine Guardian ‘????????????????????’ ॐ Unveiling my look as ‘Rudra’ ????. The embodiment of strength and wisdom as the unwavering protector in #Kannappa ????. A timeless journey of devotion, sacrifice, and love. Join us on this epic adventure, coming to theaters on April 25, 2025! #HarHarMahadevॐ."
 
 

 

How did fans react on social media?

This is big news for all the Prabhas' fans and they are excited to see the actor in the pivotal role and also share their thoughts on social media. One of the fans wrote, "The Hero in cinemas, The Hero in real life, The True Darling Pan India Star, The Baahubali Rebel Star Prabhas."
 
Another user said, "My man.. Pure Legend." 
 
"Raging Storm Rebel Storm," a third user wrote.
 
Apart from Prabhas, the makers previously released the first look of actors Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal who will portray the roles of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvathi, respectively.

About Kannappa

Kannappa is an upcoming Telugu-language mythological drama movie featuring Vishnu Manchu in the titular role along with Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam,[5] Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo in supportive role.
 
The movie also features Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal in cameo roles.  The movie is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu.
 
The movie is set to hit theatres on April 25, 2025.

Topics : Baahubali Prabhas Akshay Kumar movies Telugu

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

