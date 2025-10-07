Kantara 2 box office day 5: Rishab Shetty film poised to enter 400 cr club

Kantara 2 on box office: Rishab Shetty has done it again! His current movie, Kantara: Chapter 1, is rewriting box office history and showing no signs of slowing down. After an incredible opening weekend, the film is poised to enter the Rs 400 crore club worldwide, a tremendous success for a regional-language film that’s garnered popularity across India.

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara 2 (as it’s being called by fans) earned an impressive Rs 31.25 crore on its first Monday in India. That’s greater than the opening day collection of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (Rs 26 crore), strong evidence that audience word-of-mouth is doing wonderfully for Rishab Shetty’s mythological action drama.

Kantara 2 box office collection day-wise • Day 1- ₹61.85 crore • Day 2- ₹45.4 crore • Day 3- ₹55 crore • Day 4- ₹61.5 crore • Day 5- ₹30.50 crore Total box office collection- ₹255.75 crore. Kantara: Chapter 1 box office 'occupancy' Kantara: Chapter 1 showed outstanding box office occupancy as of its first weekend (October 2–5, 2025), particularly in its original Kannada language. The movie announced remarkable box office results in India on Sunday, the fourth day of its release: • Hindi: 38.90% • Kannada: 90.59% • Malayalam: Over 77% • Tamil: Over 80% Telugu: Over 70%.

The film did well even on its first weekday, especially its Kannada and Hindi versions, which had morning occupancy rates of 72.70% and 17.67%, respectively. The strong weekend occupancy rates were followed by a predicted drop in overall weekday occupancy. The movie sold 1.28 million tickets nationwide on its first day of release, with the following language-specific occupancy. • Kannada: 88% • Hindi: Around 30% • Malayalam: Around 65% • Telugu and Tamil: Over 70%. Kantara: Chapter 1 box office collection: Insights Kantara: Chapter 1 has made about ₹255.75 crore at the Indian box office as of its fifth day of release. On October 2, 2025, the Rishab Shetty film was released, and it did well during its first weekend. The movie had a huge opening on the Dussehra holiday, a modest decline on Friday, then a remarkable comeback throughout the weekend.

The movie passed the "Monday test" with flying colours, crossing the ₹250 crore milestone in just five days, despite a normal decline on its first weekday. According to some reports, in its first four days, the global gross collection exceeded ₹300 crore. The Hindi version of the movie has done remarkably well and has made a substantial contribution to the overall total. About Kantara: Chapter 1 cast and plot A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the beginnings of the ancestral battles and sacred traditions of the Kantara forest and was just released in October 2025.

The plot takes place in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka during the Kadamba dynasty, a millennium before the events of the first film. The film explores the divine roots of the Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva, building on the folklore established in the first film. The cast includes: • Rishab Shetty as Berme: The main character and a fierce tribal warrior who is taken in by the Kantara tribe. The film was also written and directed by Shetty. • Rukmini Vasanth as Princess Kanakavathi: Berme's love interest turns out to be the conflict's mastermind, plotting a scheme to seize the daivas' power.