Home / Entertainment / Kantara 2 box office day 5: Rishab Shetty film poised to enter 400 cr club

Kantara 2 box office day 5: Rishab Shetty film poised to enter 400 cr club

Actor-director Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is doing well at the box office with positive feedback from viewers. It is expected that the film will cross over Rs 400 crore worldwide soon

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kantara 2 on box office: Rishab Shetty has done it again! His current movie, Kantara: Chapter 1, is rewriting box office history and showing no signs of slowing down. After an incredible opening weekend, the film is poised to enter the Rs 400 crore club worldwide, a tremendous success for a regional-language film that’s garnered popularity across India.
 
According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara 2 (as it’s being called by fans) earned an impressive Rs 31.25 crore on its first Monday in India. That’s greater than the opening day collection of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (Rs 26 crore), strong evidence that audience word-of-mouth is doing wonderfully for Rishab Shetty’s mythological action drama.

Kantara 2 box office collection day-wise

Day 1- ₹61.85 crore
Day 2- ₹45.4 crore
Day 3- ₹55 crore
Day 4- ₹61.5 crore
Day 5- ₹30.50 crore
 
Total box office collection- ₹255.75 crore.

Kantara: Chapter 1 box office 'occupancy'

Kantara: Chapter 1 showed outstanding box office occupancy as of its first weekend (October 2–5, 2025), particularly in its original Kannada language. 
 
The movie announced remarkable box office results in India on Sunday, the fourth day of its release: 
 
Hindi: 38.90%
Kannada: 90.59%
Malayalam: Over 77%
Tamil: Over 80%
 
The film did well even on its first weekday, especially its Kannada and Hindi versions, which had morning occupancy rates of 72.70% and 17.67%, respectively. 
 
The strong weekend occupancy rates were followed by a predicted drop in overall weekday occupancy. The movie sold 1.28 million tickets nationwide on its first day of release, with the following language-specific occupancy. 
 
Kannada: 88%
Hindi: Around 30% 
Malayalam: Around 65%
Telugu and Tamil: Over 70%.

Kantara: Chapter 1 box office collection: Insights

Kantara: Chapter 1 has made about ₹255.75 crore at the Indian box office as of its fifth day of release. On October 2, 2025, the Rishab Shetty film was released, and it did well during its first weekend. The movie had a huge opening on the Dussehra holiday, a modest decline on Friday, then a remarkable comeback throughout the weekend.
 
The movie passed the "Monday test" with flying colours, crossing the ₹250 crore milestone in just five days, despite a normal decline on its first weekday. According to some reports, in its first four days, the global gross collection exceeded ₹300 crore. The Hindi version of the movie has done remarkably well and has made a substantial contribution to the overall total. 

About Kantara: Chapter 1 cast and plot

A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the beginnings of the ancestral battles and sacred traditions of the Kantara forest and was just released in October 2025. 
 
The plot takes place in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka during the Kadamba dynasty, a millennium before the events of the first film. The film explores the divine roots of the Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva, building on the folklore established in the first film. The cast includes: 
 
Rishab Shetty as Berme: The main character and a fierce tribal warrior who is taken in by the Kantara tribe. The film was also written and directed by Shetty.
 
Rukmini Vasanth as Princess Kanakavathi: Berme's love interest turns out to be the conflict's mastermind, plotting a scheme to seize the daivas' power.
 
Jayaram as King Vijayendra: The ruler of the Bangra kingdom who has a significant influence on the tribal community through his decisions. He is the father of Kulashekhara and Kanakavathi.
 
Gulshan Devaiah as Prince Kulashekara: The aspirational son of King Vijayendra who aims to take advantage of Kantara's forest resources.
 
Ramitha Shailendra as Rajamathe Rajalaxmi: Kanakavathi and Kulashekara's mother.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

From War 2 to Search: Complete list of upcoming OTT releases this week

'Positive power': Nafisa Ali embraces bald look amid stage 4 cancer battle

What to watch on OTT this week: Hottest series and movies streaming now

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: Know when & where to stream online

Why Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's dance-drama, Ram, endures, 68 years on

Topics :Indian Box OfficeIndian film industryfilm industry

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story