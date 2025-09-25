Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Katrina Kaif pregnant at 42. Can women safely have babies after 40?

Katrina Kaif pregnant at 42. Can women safely have babies after 40?

From fertility options to pregnancy risks, Katrina Kaif's story highlights how science and self-care make motherhood in your 40s possible but not risk-free

Katrina Kaif pregnancy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently announced they are expecting their first child. (Photo: Instagram | @katrinakaif)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy announcement has taken social media by storm. At 42, Katrina’s news has sparked wide discussions on later-age motherhood, its risks, possibilities, and what it means for women today.
For decades, women were told to “race against the biological clock.” But with medical advances, changing lifestyles and shifting social norms, motherhood at 40+ is no longer taboo—but it does come with important considerations, says Dr Puneet Rana Arora, a New Delhi–based gynaecologist and fertility specialist.

What are the health risks of pregnancy after 40?

According to Dr Arora, the risks do increase with age as women over 40 face higher chances of:
 
  • Miscarriage
  • Gestational diabetes
  • Hypertension and preeclampsia
  • C-sections and longer recovery
She explained that this is because egg quality declines sharply with age, and so does the body’s resilience during pregnancy. That said, risks are not the same for everyone. If you are healthy, active and under proper medical care, many complications can be managed early.

Can fertility treatments really make pregnancy in your 40s possible?

According to Dr Arora, fertility science has changed the game. Options like IVF, egg freezing and donor eggs have made it possible for women in their late 30s and 40s to conceive safely.

Egg freezing in your early-to-mid 30s is now seen as an “insurance policy” for later. IVF with advanced genetic screening also helps ensure healthier pregnancies by identifying embryos without chromosomal issues.
 
So while biology sets limits, technology extends possibilities.

What about the risk of chromosomal abnormalities?

Dr Arora highlights that the chances of chromosomal conditions like Down syndrome rise after 35, and more so after 40. However, modern tests like non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS) can detect these early. This allows parents and doctors to make informed choices, often reducing anxiety around “what ifs”.

Is there a cut-off age for pregnancy?

Most doctors advise against trying for natural conception after 45. By then, fertility drops dramatically and maternal–fetal risks spike.
 
That does not mean women over 45 cannot have babies, but it usually requires assisted conception, careful health screening and case-by-case medical evaluation.

How should women prepare if they want to delay pregnancy?

Think of it as future-proofing your fertility. According to experts, here are some smart moves if you’re in your 30s and planning later motherhood:
  • Maintain a healthy weight and BMI
  • Eat nutrient-dense foods and exercise regularly
  • Manage stress and sleep well
  • Get fertility and health check-ups done in advance
  • Consider egg freezing in early-to-mid 30s
 
Small steps today can mean more choices tomorrow.

Does lifestyle matter more if you’re pregnant at 40+?

Absolutely. Lifestyle is your best ally. Women in their 40s who stay active, follow a balanced diet and go for regular prenatal visits often have smoother pregnancies than younger women with poor habits.
 
Dr Arora recommends: 
  • Doctor-approved exercise (walking, yoga) 
  • Quitting smoking and alcohol 
  • Taking prenatal vitamins, especially folic acid 
  • More frequent scans and monitoring 
Basically, think of your pregnancy as a project—daily discipline pays off.

What about the emotional and social side?

Pregnancy at 40+ is not just about biology. Social opinions, family pressure and self-doubt can weigh heavily.
 
Dr Arora notes that older mothers may face anxiety, longer recovery times and reduced energy levels. But there is also a positive side: emotional maturity, financial stability and stronger support systems often make later motherhood deeply rewarding.
 
In fact, many women in their 40s feel calmer, more resilient and more prepared to parent than they might have been in their 20s.

So, is later-age motherhood safe, or too risky?

According to Dr Arora, pregnancy after 40 is higher-risk, but not impossible. With proactive health checks, fertility support, lifestyle discipline and emotional readiness, women in their 40s can and do have healthy pregnancies.
 
Katrina Kaif’s story is a reminder that the “biological clock” is not a one-size-fits-all alarm. It’s about knowing your options, planning smartly and working with your doctors. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

