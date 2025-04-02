Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ajay Devgn Turns 56: His top movies to watch and upcoming projects

Ajay Devgn Turns 56: His top movies to watch and upcoming projects

Today is Bollywood actor and producer Ajay Devgn's 56th birthday. From gripping thrillers to intense dramas, Ajay Devgn keeps dominating the screen with his powerful performances

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Today, April 2, is Bollywood actor and producer Ajay Devgn's 56th birthday. Devgn is one of Bollywood's most renowned actors and is well-known for his love of action films. For decades, the Singham actor has been in the spotlight with his varying performances from comedy to drama. 
 
Since his 1991 debut in Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay Devgn has produced a number of blockbuster hits. He is well-known for his stirring performances and has repeatedly amazed audiences with his depth in his acting. The actor also has a slate of highly anticipated projects lined up, including Son of Sardaar 2. 
 
 
Here are some highlights of his professional and personal life, including his upcoming projects and net worth. Let us look at five of his best films to watch in honor of his birthday.   Also Read: Abir Gulaal teaser out: Fawad Khan returns to Bollywood after nine years

Happy birthday Ajay Devgn: 5 movies to watch 

    • The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002): Ajay Devgn played the lead role of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in this historical biopic, which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. From his early years through the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre to his execution in 1931, the movie follows his life. The movie won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film, while Devgn took home the National Award for Best Actor.
      

    • Zakhm (1998): Under the direction of Mahesh Bhatt, Ajay Devgn costarred with Pooja Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Sonali Bendre in Mahesh Bhatt's critically acclaimed thriller Zakhm (1998). Both reviewers and viewers gave the movie high marks. For the part, Devgn received his first National Award for Best Actor.
      
    • RRR (2022): Ajay Devgn had a minor but important role in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR (2022) as a freedom fighter who, armed with only one gun and little ammunition, incites insurrection against British control. The movie received widespread praise, taking home several National Film Awards and the Best Original Song prize at the 80th Golden Globes for 'Naatu Naatu'.
      
    • Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Tanhaji, which had a Rs 172 crore budget, made Rs 368 crore at the box office and became an enormous blockbuster. The title character, Tanaji Malusare, was portrayed by Ajay Devgn as a Maratha warrior. He won his third National Award for Best Actor for his performance.
      
    • Singham: Singham, in one of Devgn's most famous roles, popularized the dialogue, "Aata Majhi Satakli!" The action-packed movie, which was directed by Rohit Shetty, starred Devgn as a courageous police officer named Bajirao Singham. Singham, which costarred Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal, made over Rs 100 crore at the movie office. 

Ajay Devgn’s Upcoming Films

    • Son of Sardaar 2- Twelve years after the release of the first Son of Sardaar movie, Ajay Devgn makes a comeback with Son of Sardaar 2. Sonakshi Sinha is replaced by Mrunal Thakur in the lead role of the Punjabi film, which was directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. By the end of 2025, it should be in theaters.
 
    • De De Pyaar De 2: Devgn and filmmaker Luv Ranjan will work together again for the follow-up to the 2019 romantic comedy De De Pyaar De. The film, which was directed by Anshul Sharma and scripted by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, will carry on the original's plot. The second part of 2025 is when it is expected to be released.
 
    • Raid 2: Released on May 1, 2025, Raid 2 is the follow-up to the 2018 crime thriller Raid, which was based on an actual income-tax raid on Sardar Inder Singh. Ajay Devgn returns to the role of Amay Patnaik, an IRS official. Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor play important roles in the movie as well.
 

Topics : Ajay Devgn Indian film industry film industry Entertainment

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

