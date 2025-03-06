Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Anurag Kashyap confirms exit from 'toxic, box office-obsessed' Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap confirms exit from 'toxic, box office-obsessed' Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap criticised Bollywood's toxic environment, saying that the industry's obsession with Rs 500-800 crore films has stifled creativity, prompting him to distance himself from film circles

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap announced to quit Bollywood

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Legendary filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has officially announced his departure from Bollywood, citing the industry's growing obsession with box office numbers and its shrinking space for creative freedom.
 
In an interview with The Hindu, Kashyap confirmed his decision, reinforcing his long-standing frustration with the industry's "toxic" environment—a sentiment he previously expressed in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India last year.
 
Kashyap also mentioned that he envied southern filmmakers and that it was difficult for him to go out and experiment. Talking about the Bollywood people, he said that these people are chasing margins and I'm losing money. 
 
I'm like, “You don't want to make this movie? Don't make this movie.' But I just cannot. Because right from the beginning, before the film starts, it becomes about 'how do we sell it?' So the joy of filmmaking is sucked out. That's why I want to move out. Literally, next year, I'm moving out of Mumbai," he had told The Hollywood Reporter India.  READ: Sourav Ganguly's OTT debut? Buzz grows over his role in Netflix's Khakee 2
 

Everyone chasing unrealistic targets: Anurag

While speaking to the newspaper, Anurag Kashyap mentioned that he wanted to stay away from film people as the industry had become too toxic as everyone is trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. "The creative atmosphere is gone", he added.

Also Read

Rifle Club

Rifle Club OTT release: How to watch Anurag Kashyap action thriller online?

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap on B'wood, "they don't have the brains to make a film"

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji,

ED conducts raids at locations linked to Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

Udhayanidhi Stalin

SC grants Udhayanidhi Stalin relief in 'Sanatana Dharma' remark case

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

Serve people, take decisions for their good: Haryana CM to CRPF officers

 
Reflecting on his life-changing decision, he stated that people in Bollywood try to pull you down. He mentioned exploring his future plans, like focusing on new projects, including a Malayalam-Hindi film and a Tamil film, with a liberated mind devoid of stress.
 
A source aware of the matter told the paper that the filmmaker is likely to be relocated to Bengaluru as he wants work with south cinema to fulfil his creative desires.   READ: 'Call me Nayanthara': Actress requests fans to drop 'Lady Superstar' title
 
On the work front, he will next be seen in Dacoit, where he will portray the role of a cop. The bilingual movie will be shot in Hindu and Telugu, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

More From This Section

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly's OTT debut? Buzz grows over his role in Netflix's Khakee 2

Diljit Dosanjh

How India's rising music star Diljit Dosanjh is breaking the Bollywood mold

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release

Sanam Teri Kasam re-releases today, more than 67k advance tickets sold

Ayesha Takia

'Hatred for Maharashtra… in Goa,' says Ayesha Takia on case against husband

Popular South Indian actress Nayanthara

'Call me Nayanthara': Actress requests fans to drop 'Lady Superstar' title

Topics : Anurag Kashyap Entertainment movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon