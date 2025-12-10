Home / Entertainment / Dhurandhar OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer's action thriller?

Dhurandhar OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer's action thriller?

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar got positive reviews from both critics and viewers. Although the OTT release date has not yet been confirmed by the makers, but the film will be available on Netflix

Dhurandhar OTT release
Dhurandhar OTT release
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:39 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Dhurandhar OTT Date: Bollywood's newest phenomenon is the ongoing spy thriller Dhurandhar. In its first weekend of release, the Aditya Dhar-directed film, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, easily surpassed the Rs 100-crore milestone. 
 
Not only that, but the Aditya Dhar movie has also negotiated a large contract for its OTT rights. The two-part Dhurandhar saga's OTT rights were reportedly purchased by the streaming behemoth Netflix for Rs 130 crore, making it the most expensive deal ever for a Ranveer Singh movie. On December 5, 2025, the movie was released. 

Dhurandhar's OTT rights sold to Netflix?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Netflix has paid Rs. 130 crores for the streaming rights of Dhurandhar. This includes both parts. Hence, one can say that the rights were sold for around Rs. 65 crores each for Dhurandhar Part 1 and Part 2".
 
The source further added, "Nevertheless, this is a huge figure in today’s times when the OTT prices have crashed. Also, it is a significant shot in the arm for Ranveer Singh. This is his biggest OTT deal yet, if we count the amount given to both parts of Dhurandhar."
 
The movie is scheduled to debut on the streaming service on January 30, 2026, according to OTTplay. It's crucial to remember that the release date hasn't been confirmed yet. 

About Dhurandhar movie

Dhurandhar, which takes place in Pakistan, centres on an Indian spy who joins the Lyari gangs. The story takes place in the early 2000s and is directed by Aditya Dhar. It is based on actual events. Alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the cast also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan.
 
According to fan speculations, Aditya Dhar's Cinematic Universe may result from a connection between Dhurandhar and Uri. On March 19, 2026, in conjunction with the Eid celebrations, Dhurandhar 2 will now be released in theatres.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bigg Boss 19 runner up Farrhana Bhatt calls winner Gaurav 'undeserving'

When & where to watch Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha OTT release? Know more

Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer's film enters 100 cr club

Global box-office 2025: List of top 10 biggest worldwide grossers this year

Bigg Boss Season 19: From Rahul Roy to Gaurav Khanna, Full of List Winners

Topics :Ranveer SinghBollywoodOTT platformsOTT usersNetflix India

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story