Dhurandhar OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer's action thriller?

Dhurandhar OTT Date: Bollywood's newest phenomenon is the ongoing spy thriller Dhurandhar. In its first weekend of release, the Aditya Dhar-directed film, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, easily surpassed the Rs 100-crore milestone.

Not only that, but the Aditya Dhar movie has also negotiated a large contract for its OTT rights. The two-part Dhurandhar saga's OTT rights were reportedly purchased by the streaming behemoth Netflix for Rs 130 crore, making it the most expensive deal ever for a Ranveer Singh movie. On December 5, 2025, the movie was released.

Dhurandhar's OTT rights sold to Netflix?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Netflix has paid Rs. 130 crores for the streaming rights of Dhurandhar. This includes both parts. Hence, one can say that the rights were sold for around Rs. 65 crores each for Dhurandhar Part 1 and Part 2".

The source further added, "Nevertheless, this is a huge figure in today’s times when the OTT prices have crashed. Also, it is a significant shot in the arm for Ranveer Singh. This is his biggest OTT deal yet, if we count the amount given to both parts of Dhurandhar."

The movie is scheduled to debut on the streaming service on January 30, 2026, according to OTTplay. It's crucial to remember that the release date hasn't been confirmed yet.