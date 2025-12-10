Dhurandhar Day 5 collection: Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, continues its stunning box office run, smashing past the ₹150-crore mark within just five days — only 72 hours after storming into the ₹100-crore club.

Marking Aditya Dhar’s big directorial return after the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, the film recorded a strong surge on December 9, swiftly recovering from Monday’s 46% dip with a healthy 15% uptick. The momentum now firmly positions Dhurandhar to extend its lead at the domestic box office.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 5 report

Breakdown of box office collection, including day-wise:

Dhurandhar India Net Collection (5 days): Approximately ₹152.75 crore.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Collection (5 days): Approximately ₹224.75 crore. Day 1- Rs 28.00 - 28.60 cr Day 2- Rs 32.00 - 33.10 cr Day 3- Rs 43.00 - 44.80 cr Day 4- Rs 23.00 - 24.30 cr Day 5- Rs~26.50 (early estimates). More about the ‘Dhurandhar’ box office report Trade analyst Taran Adarsh lauded the movie's performance and provided in-depth analysis on social media, highlighting its remarkable box office trend. He stated, "UNSTOPPABLE - UNSHAKABLE... #Dhurandhar has set the box office on fire, passes the make-or-break Monday test with distinction marks... East, West, North, South - it's #Dhurandhar mania across the board. The film is outstanding at national multiplex chains, while the heartland remained excellent as well on the decisive Monday."

He further added, "At several centres, the Monday [Day 4] business was higher than Friday [Day 1] - a rarity that occurs only when the word of mouth is extraordinary. Let's be loud and clear: #Dhurandhar is not going to slow down anytime soon... It is now set for a long, glorious run." Dhurandhar to become Ranveer Singh's highest grosser in recent years Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Sara Arjun, and Saumya Tandon are among the other actors in Dhurandhar. It is currently headed toward being Ranveer's most successful film in six years, post-pandemic. It appears that Dhurandhar is now considering Ranveer's other huge blockbuster, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is directed by Karan Johar.