OG advance booking: Pawan Kalyan film targets over 100 cr on day 1 globally

Pawan Kalyan OG advance booking: Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited mafia action drama ‘They Call Him OG’ is rewriting box office history even before release. After raking in ₹75 crore globally, the film has stormed past ₹50 crore in advance bookings worldwide—setting a new record for a Pawan Kalyan starrer. Industry trackers now predict an explosive opening that could touch the ₹100 crore mark.
Emraan Hashmi's role as the antagonist and the extravagant mobster backdrop that the promotional materials promised have increased the film's buzz. Industry watchers claim that OG is one of only a few Indian blockbusters to have achieved this feat.
Prediction of the ‘OG’ box office collection Day 1
Pinkvilla South forecasts the film's advance booking collections to be around Rs 80 crore; however, social media trends indicate the movie is leaning towards Rs 75 crore. Sacnilk predicts that the movie would launch at Rs 100 crore worldwide, which is a feat that very few Indian films can claim to have achieved.
According to industry trackers, the film's pre-sales abroad are expected to surpass Rs 27 crore, while Indian bookings are currently projected to be around Rs 23 crore. As a result, Rs 50 crore has been collected in advance worldwide for the first day.
About Pawan Kalyan’s 'They Call Him OG'
Together with the excellent promotional materials, Pawan Kalyan's star power as the protagonist and Emraan Hashmi's have contributed to the excitement of fans for the movie. The movie has surpassed Rs 21 crore and broken booking records in North America as well. Following his recent appearance in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan makes his cinematic comeback with this film.
The Telugu action movie, which was directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya, features Pawan Kalyan as criminal Ojas "OG" Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai's underworld to confront rival Omi Bhau, who is portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. In order to capitalize on the festival season, when crowds of people visit movie theatres in large numbers, the film is scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 25.