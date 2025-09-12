Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Do You Wanna Partner: Where to watch Tamannaah Bhatia's series online?

Do You Wanna Partner: Where to watch Tamannaah Bhatia's series online?

Do You Wanna Partner, ft. Tamannaah Bhatia & Diana Penty, is available on Amazon Prime Video from today, Sept 12. This comedy-drama taking viewers on a blend through friendship and ambition

'Do you wanna partner' on Amazon Prime video

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Do you wanna partner on Prime Video: Directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, ‘Do You Want to Partner,’ starring Diana Penty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, Nakuul Mehta, and Sufi Motiwala, started streaming on Prime Video on September 12. 
 
As discussions about self-made success continue to gain traction and programs like "Shark Tank" gain popularity, a show about two ambitious female entrepreneurs who are determined to leave their imprint in the beer industry seems like ideal pitch material. 

Do you wanna partner: When and where to watch online?

    • Release date- September 12, 2025
      
 
    • Release platform- Amazon Prime video. 

    • Release time and episodes- 8 episodes, all together to be released at 12 am (midnight).  

Do you wanna partner: Cast and plot 

Do You Want to Partner, which was directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, promises froth but delivers a different kind of frothiness. Shikha (Tamannaah Bhatia) aspires to continue the unfinished legacy of her late father Sanjoy (Indraneil Sengupta). 
 
Sanjoy had envisioned a craft beer brand in Calcutta in 1998, but his partner Vikram Walia (played by Neeraj Kabi) deceived him, took the trademark, and went on to establish a spirits empire. Sanjoy, devastated, gave up on the dream and passed away at an early age. 
 
Determined to set things right, Shikha quits her corporate career to create her own brewery, Jugaaro, with closest friend Anahita (Diana Penty).  
 
Naturally, in a male-dominated field, women encounter opposition. However, when Anahita, who is hoarse from a hangover, is mistaken for a male on business calls, things take a strange turn. Seeing an opportunity, she fabricates a false identity, David Jones, and quickly persuades everyone that this character is the brand's mysterious owner. 
 
They enlist Dylan Thomas (Jaaved Jaaferi), a stage actor who is new to the scene and has short-term memory loss, to cosplay David in order to maintain appearances. After a brewery accident, the two and their brewer Bobby (Nakuul Mehta) are drawn further into chaos when dreaded NCR mobster Laila (Shweta Tiwari) steps in and offers them a ₹2-crore loan.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Shweta Tiwari shine at launch party

There was a star-studded launch party before the streaming premiere. Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Shweta Tiwari, and Rannvijay Singha were among the cast members present. A photo gallery featuring the celebrities on the red carpet wearing stylish clothing was released by News18. 
 
The performers wore a variety of stylish and chic outfits during the launch of the web series 'Do You Want to Partner'. For a contemporary, stylish look, lead actress Tamannaah Bhatia paired a form-fitting denim corset dress with matching heels. Diana Penty accessorized her dress and scarf with a sophisticated brown satin ensemble. She wore a light pink tulle dress from the designer brand Gauri & Nainika with flora embroidery for the trailer debut. 
 
Other supporting actors, such as Shweta Tiwari, stood out in a beautiful gown with a deep cobalt blue color, a plunging neckline, and a unique silver clasp. Nakuul Mehta made an appearance wearing a smart all-black outfit. Rannvijay Singha chose to dress in a smart-casual outfit. Jasleen Royal, an actress and singer, donned a semi-formal, office-chic ensemble with block heels. Sufi Motiwala arrived with a black jacket and white clothing. 
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

