Friday, April 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / End of Actor Shivaji Satam's journey as ACP Pradyuman in CID, here's why?

End of Actor Shivaji Satam's journey as ACP Pradyuman in CID, here's why?

For the last two decades, actor Shivaji Satam has portrayed the lead role of ACP Pradyuman in CID. According to recent sources, the makers have chosen to end the character

Shivaji Satam's character as ACP Pradyuman in CID

Shivaji Satam's character as ACP Pradyuman in CID

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Without ACP Pradyuman, what is CID? This may come as a surprise to viewers of one of India's oldest television programs as it appears like the unimaginable is about to happen! According to recent reports, the filmmakers have made the bold decision to terminate the story of Shivaji Satam, the renowned actor who plays the lead in CID.
 
ACP Pradyuman would die in the next episodes after being a victim of a bomb attack, according to a report published in India Today on April 3. 

Shivaji Satam's character as ACP Pradyuman to die in crime thriller 'CID'?

The story will have Barbosa, portrayed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, planting a bomb that targets the CID unit, according to a close source. ACP Pradyuman will die in the quest, but his crew will live.  
 
 
India Today reported, "The team recently shot the episode, which will go on air in a few days. As of now, not many details have been shared as the makers want this to be a big shocker for fans".

What Shivaji Satam said on 'CID comeback'?

CID has returned after a six-year break. Shivaji had stated on returning on TV screens, "In this edition of the show, the Daya-Abhijeet bond, once unbreakable, has snapped and the two are standing opposite each other. The very foundation of CID is shaken, and ACP Pradyuman's world will be turned upside down”.

Also Read

PS Plus Games lineup for April

PS Plus games lineup for April: Sony bundles these titles with subscription

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered

Square Enix releases SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered on PS5, PC, more: Details

Sony PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony PS5, PlayStation 5

Sony rolls out updates for PS5 and PS4: Check new features and enhancements

Meet Srikanth Bolla, the new judge of Shark Tank India season 4

Srikanth Bolla joins Shark Tank India as the newest 'Shark': Who is he?

Sony DualSense Edge controller in Midnight Black

Sony brings Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller to India: Details

 
“It feels surreal to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, a character that has received so much love, and we promise a thrilling ride filled with suspense and heart-stopping drama”, it added. In October 2018, the popular television show CID ended its remarkable 20-year run. The program's cast members became well-known for their captivating performances.

All about the crime thriller, 'CID'

After a 20-year run of success on Sony TV, CID was first taken off the air on October 27, 2018. Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya and Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet was among the show's skilled cast members. On December 21, 2024, CID 2 made a highly anticipated return to Sony TV, bringing the main characters back. Currently, Netflix also offers the show for streaming. CID Squad - Naye Yug Ka Naya CID an animated version of the show is also available for viewing online.
 
Shivaji Satam earlier stated,  "Most people, especially youngsters, always imagine having heroes in their lives. And police officers are people we look up to and have imbibed good values from. So, when you see their stories on screen, in such a larger-than-life scenario, it makes for a great watch. Also, these characters are absolutely human, they don't fly or jump, but are just good at their jobs".
 

More From This Section

L2: Empuraan

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 8: Mohanlal's movie collection drop

Kesari Chapter 2 teaser out

Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 trailer out, narrating Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Panchayat season 3

Panchayat Season 4 confirmed: Release date, cast, and what to expect

Sikandar vs L2: Empuraan

Box office collection: Sikandar vs L2: Empuraan, which film earned more?

L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan box office collection day 7: Mohanlal's movie crosses 250 cr

Topics : Sony Sony India Netflix India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon