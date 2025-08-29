Friday, August 29, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajnikanth starrer slows with 64% drop

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajnikanth starrer slows with 64% drop

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Rajinikanth-starrer 'Coolie' was released in theatres on Aug 14. According to Sacnilk, the film earned a predicted ₹270.52 crore net in India in 15 days

Coolie box office collection

Coolie box office collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coolie on Box Office: Coolie and War 2 failed to surpass the Rs 300 crore milestone achieved by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara after 15 days at the box office. The superstar-led films failed to make an impression on both the audience and the box office. 
 
On August 14, Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie were both released in theaters. The Rajinikanth-starrer kept up its momentum in spite of competition, reaching the ₹500 crore global milestone in just two weeks. In 15 days, the movie made an estimated ₹270.52 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.
 

Coolie box office collection: Day-wise 

Coolie Week 1 Box Office Collection
 
    • Day 1 (Thursday, Aug 14): ₹65 crore
    • Day 2 (Friday, Aug 15): ₹54.75 crore

Also Read

Coolie Box Office Collection

Coolie box office collection Day 12: Rajinikanth's eyes ₹500 cr milestone

Coolie

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's film crosses ₹200 cr

Rajinikanth's Coolie

Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth's action thriller?

rajnikanth, narendra modi, bjp

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' earns over ₹150 crore at box office on opening day

Rajinikanth

Diet, workout, mindset that keep 'Coolie' star Rajinikanth energetic at 74

    • Day 3 (Saturday, Aug 16): ₹39.5 crore
    • Day 4 (Sunday, Aug 17): ₹35.25 crore
    • Day 5 (Monday, Aug 18): ₹12 crore
    • Day 6 (Tuesday, Aug 19): ₹9.5 crore
    • Day 7 (Wednesday, Aug 20): ₹7.5 crore 
      
Week 1 total: ₹229.65 crore.
 
Coolie Week 2 Box Office Collection
 
    • Day 8 (Thursday, Aug 21): ₹6.15 crore
    • Day 9 (Friday, Aug 22): ₹5.85 crore
    • Day 10 (Saturday, Aug 23): ₹10.5 crore
    • Day 11 (Sunday, Aug 24): ₹11.35 crore
    • Day 12 (Monday, Aug 25): ₹3.25 crore
    • Day 13 (Tuesday, Aug 26): ₹3.25 crore (approx.)
    • Day 14 (Wednesday, Aug 27): ₹4.85 crore 
 
Week 2 total: ₹44.2 crore (calculated total).  

Coolie Box Office Collection 'Occupancy'

1. Tamil- Coolie had a total occupancy of 12.69% in the Tamil language on Thursday, August 28, 2025.
 
    • Morning shows: 11.96%
    • Afternoon shows: 13.38%
    • Evening shows: 12.52%
    • Night shows: 12.88%
 
2. Hindi- Coolie had a total occupancy of 7.90% on Thursday, August 28, 2025.
 
    • Morning shows: 5.02%
    • Afternoon shows: 7.66%
    • Evening shows: 8.89%

About Coolie Cast and Plot 

In the action drama Coolie, Deva (Rajinikanth), a former leader of the Coolie Union, manages student housing subsidies. When his close friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj) passes away inexplicably, leaving his three daughters including Preethi (Shruti Haasan) orphans, he is compelled to confront his troubled history. 
 
Deva confronts Dayal (Soubin Shahir), who is hiding a secret of his own, and cartel head Simon (Nagarjuna) in an attempt to solve his death. Aamir Khan and Upendra make brief appearances in the movie. The films Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo are all part of Lokesh's cinematic universe, although Coolie is not. The movie has performed well at the box office despite getting mixed reviews.
 

More From This Section

Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika gets engaged

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika get engaged on actor's birthday, pictures go viral

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: From Salman to Govinda, celebs bid farewell to Bappa

Happy Birthday Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna turns 66: Know about Tollywood star's net worth, top movies, more

War 2

War 2 box office collection day 14: Hrithik & Jr NTR film crosses 350 cr

Malayalam actress, Lakshmi Menon

Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon named in abduction case of IT professional

Topics : Rajnikanth tamil film industry Indian Box Office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon