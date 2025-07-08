Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Saiyaara trailer drops: Mohit Suri brings Ahaan, Aneet's spark to screen

Saiyaara trailer drops: Mohit Suri brings Ahaan, Aneet's spark to screen

Saiyaara trailer: Mohit Suri's Saiyaara promises a heady mix of love, betrayal and music - and the trailer offers a gripping first look at debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda lighting up the screen

Saiyaara trailer

Saiyaara trailer out

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The countdown begins. With just ten days to go, the trailer for Mohit Suri’s much-anticipated romantic drama Saiyaara is finally here — and it’s every bit the emotional firestorm fans were waiting for. 
 
Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara was initially pitched as Aashiqui 3, but has now carved out its own identity under the Yash Raj Films banner. With four soulful tracks already capturing hearts, the film is shaping up to be 2025’s most talked-about love story.

Saiyaara trailer is out now!

The trailer opens with a fiery confrontation — Ahaan Panday, playing a passionate struggling singer, unleashes his frustration at a powerful music label head. With intense eyes and a defiant voice, he declares, "Krissh Kapoor. Say the name."
 
 
Enter Aneet Padda, making her striking debut as a gifted writer who joins Krissh’s team. Sparks fly as the two creatives collide and eventually fall for each other — cue romantic montages, longing glances, and late-night creative chaos.
 
But just when things seem perfect, the mood shifts. In a chilling twist, Aneet points a knife at Ahaan, whispering a painful goodbye that leaves fans gasping.

And then… it hits. The soul-stirring Saiyaara title track kicks in, as we see Ahaan spiralling through a sea of strangers — broken, lost, unforgettable.
 
With debutants bringing unexpected intensity, Mohit Suri’s signature flair, and YRF’s big-screen magic, Saiyaara looks set to become this year’s breakout romantic drama.

Watch the trailer here

Saiyaara: Cast

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are stepping into the spotlight as leads in this romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri. The film marks the official debut for both rising stars. Ahaan, who happens to be the nephew of Chunky Panday, has previously worked in several short films, building his experience behind the scenes. Aneet, on the other hand, has been seen in the web series Big Girls Don’t Cry and had a role in the 2022 film Salaam Venky. With Saiyaara, she makes her big-screen debut as a lead actress under the prestigious Yash Raj Films banner.

Saiyaara: Release date

Known for crafting intense thrillers like Zeher, Kalyug, and Awarapan, and unforgettable romances like Aashiqui 2, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and Half Girlfriend, director Mohit Suri is all set to return to the big screen with another emotional rollercoaster — Saiyaara. After his last outing with Ek Villain Returns, Suri shifts back to love and heartbreak with this much-anticipated romantic drama.

Topics : Entertainment Best movies movies

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

