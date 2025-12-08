Monday, December 08, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tere Ishq Mein box office collections day 10: Film inches closer to 100 cr

Tere Ishq Mein box office collections day 10: Film inches closer to 100 cr

Tere Ishq Mein, starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, premiered on November 28. After a 10-day run, the movie has managed to bring its box office collections closer to the ₹100 crore

Tere Ishq Mein

Tere Ishq Mein:

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tere Ishq Mein box office : Kriti Sanon and Dhanush-starrer Tere Ishq Mein, which released on 28 November, has faced stiff competition at the box office following the arrival of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar on 5 December. 
 
Despite the impact, the film added ₹6.65 crore over the past 10 days, taking its total collection to ₹99.79 crore. The romantic drama marks Dhanush’s third Bollywood outing after Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh.

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection update

The second week of the Anand L. Rai-directed film Tere Ishq Mein experienced a drop in sales. The film earned Rs. 3.75 crore on Friday, the eighth day. It saw an increase in box office over the weekend, collecting Rs 5.7 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.75 crore on Sunday. As a result, the total is now Rs. 99.85 crore. 
 
 
Tere Ishq Mein is within a few lakhs away from becoming Dhanush's first film to make 100 crores. The action movie Raayan previously earned about Rs 95 crores net across all languages. 

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection day-wise

Day 1- ₹16 crore

Day 2- ₹17 crore
Day 3- ₹19 crore
Day 4- ₹8.75 crore
Day 5- ₹10.25 crore
Day 6- ₹6.85 crore
Day 7- ₹5.8 crore
Day 8- ₹3.75 crore
Day 9- ₹5.7 crore
Day 10- ₹6.65 crore
Day 11- ₹0.04 crore (ongoing)
 
Total box office collection- ₹99.79 crore. 

Tere Ishq Mein’ box office 'occupancy'

At one time during its run, the movie's average occupancy in India was roughly 33.81%. In both mass-market regions like Delhi/UP, Rajasthan, and Bihar, as well as urban places like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Hyderabad, the movie continued to do well.
 
Opening Day (Friday): Evening screenings saw over 55% occupancy. 
Opening Weekend (Sunday): The overall occupancy for the Hindi version was around 32.82%. 
Morning shows: 14.32%
Afternoon shows: 38.60%
Evening shows: 45.63% (the highest reported)
Night shows: 32.74%
First Wednesday: The overall Hindi occupancy dropped to approximately 12.84%. 

Dhurandhar vs Tere Ishq Mein 

Anand L. Rai's film Tere Ishq Mein opened with ₹16 crore and made an additional ₹19 crore on its third day of release. However, the movie Dhurandhar's profits began to drop as soon as it was released. 
 

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

