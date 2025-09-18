Watch: Kareena's yoga trainer shares 5 couch stretches to fix your posture

When you sink into a sofa, your spine rounds, shoulders hunch forward, and your head juts out. Over time, this compresses your back and weakens core and postural muscles. Research shows slouching can also affect balance, breathing, and even lead to headaches.
With the right stretches and mindful movement, you can counteract the damage—opening tight muscles, improving flexibility, and helping you sit or stand taller without strain.
Can yoga really help when you’re still on the couch?
Anshuka said in an Instagram post, “We have all been there… slouching on the couch during a Netflix binge. But that slouch = stiff back, tight shoulders, and neck pain. The fix? Simple couch-friendly stretches you can do without even pausing your show! Small stretches, big difference.”
5 couch-friendly yoga stretches you can try right now
Celebrity yoga expert Anshuka Parwani recommends this five-pose routine to release tension and energise your body—without ever leaving your seat.
1. Seated cat-cow (Upavistha Marjaryasana/Bitilasana) – 10 reps
Sit tall with feet flat on the floor, hands on knees. Inhale, arch your back, lift your chest, and look up. Exhale, round your spine and tuck your chin. This improves spinal mobility and eases stiffness from prolonged sitting.
2. Wide leg forward fold (Upavishta Konasana) – 10 reps
Open legs wide with toes pointing up. Hinge forward from the hips while keeping your spine long. This stretches the hamstrings, inner thighs, and releases lower back tension.
3. Seated side stretch (Upavishta Parsva Urdhva Hastasana) – 5 reps each side
Sit upright, raise one arm overhead, and place the other hand on the couch for support. Lean gently to the opposite side. This opens the rib cage and helps you breathe deeper.
4. Seated pigeon (Upavishta Kapotasana) – Hold 30 seconds to 2 minutes
Cross your right ankle over your left knee. Sit tall; if comfortable, lean slightly forward. Switch sides. This targets tight hips and eases lower back strain.
5. Seated lateral stretch (Upavishta Parighasana) – 5 reps each side
Sit with legs stretched forward. Bend one knee and place the foot inside the opposite thigh. Extend your arm over the straight leg and stretch sideways. This releases tight obliques and balances posture.
Anshuka reminds us that small stretches truly make a big difference. So next time you hit “Next Episode”, pause for just two minutes and stretch.
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.