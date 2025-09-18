Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Watch: Kareena's yoga trainer shares 5 couch stretches to fix your posture

Watch: Kareena's yoga trainer shares 5 couch stretches to fix your posture

Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shares top 5 super-simple couch stretches to correct slouching, release stiffness, and improve posture-without moving from your seat

Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani with actor Kareena Kapoor

Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani with actor Kareena Kapoor to improve posture (Photo: Instagram | @anshukayoga)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When you sink into a sofa, your spine rounds, shoulders hunch forward, and your head juts out. Over time, this compresses your back and weakens core and postural muscles. Research shows slouching can also affect balance, breathing, and even lead to headaches.
 
With the right stretches and mindful movement, you can counteract the damage—opening tight muscles, improving flexibility, and helping you sit or stand taller without strain.

Can yoga really help when you’re still on the couch?

Anshuka said in an Instagram post, “We have all been there… slouching on the couch during a Netflix binge. But that slouch = stiff back, tight shoulders, and neck pain. The fix? Simple couch-friendly stretches you can do without even pausing your show! Small stretches, big difference.”
 

5 couch-friendly yoga stretches you can try right now

Celebrity yoga expert Anshuka Parwani recommends this five-pose routine to release tension and energise your body—without ever leaving your seat.

1. Seated cat-cow (Upavistha Marjaryasana/Bitilasana) – 10 reps

Sit tall with feet flat on the floor, hands on knees. Inhale, arch your back, lift your chest, and look up. Exhale, round your spine and tuck your chin. This improves spinal mobility and eases stiffness from prolonged sitting.

2. Wide leg forward fold (Upavishta Konasana) – 10 reps

Open legs wide with toes pointing up. Hinge forward from the hips while keeping your spine long. This stretches the hamstrings, inner thighs, and releases lower back tension.

3. Seated side stretch (Upavishta Parsva Urdhva Hastasana) – 5 reps each side

Sit upright, raise one arm overhead, and place the other hand on the couch for support. Lean gently to the opposite side. This opens the rib cage and helps you breathe deeper.

4. Seated pigeon (Upavishta Kapotasana) – Hold 30 seconds to 2 minutes

Cross your right ankle over your left knee. Sit tall; if comfortable, lean slightly forward. Switch sides. This targets tight hips and eases lower back strain.

5. Seated lateral stretch (Upavishta Parighasana) – 5 reps each side

Sit with legs stretched forward. Bend one knee and place the foot inside the opposite thigh. Extend your arm over the straight leg and stretch sideways. This releases tight obliques and balances posture.
 
Anshuka reminds us that small stretches truly make a big difference. So next time you hit “Next Episode”, pause for just two minutes and stretch. 
 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

