Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Housefull 5 collections day 7: Box office earnings dip to single digits

Housefull 5 collections day 7: Box office earnings dip to single digits

Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5 box office collections dropped to single digits on Wednesday. Released in theatres on June 6, the movie crossed the Rs 100 cr mark in just five days

Housefull 5

Housefull 5

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Akshay Kumar’s comedy blockbuster Housefull 5 continues its impressive run at the box office. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film, which released last Friday, June 6, has managed to capture audience attention with its laughter-packed narrative and star-studded cast.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 7

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 earned around ₹0.13 crore on Day 7 (Thursday) so far. Though the collection is modest compared to its opening weekend, it’s expected to see a surge by the end of the day. With this, the total India net box office collection has crossed the ₹120 crore milestone. 
 

Housefull 5 day-wise collection

  • Housefull 5 Day 1 (Friday): ₹24 crore
  • Housefull 5 Day 2 (Saturday): ₹31 crore
  • Housefull 5 Day 3 (Sunday): ₹32.5 crore
  • Housefull 5 Day 4 (Monday): ₹13 crore
  • Housefull 5 Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹11.25 crore
  • Housefull 5 Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹8 crore (approx)
  • Housefull 5 Day 7 (Thursday): ₹0.13 crore (early estimate)
  • Housefull 5Total: ₹120 crore (approx)

Housefull 5 box office collection day 7

Even with a direct clash against Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated release Thug Life, Housefull 5 has maintained its dominance at the box office. It has even surpassed the India net collections of recent releases like Kesari 2, indicating strong word-of-mouth and repeat viewership.
 
With no major Bollywood releases hitting theatres this Friday, Housefull 5 is well-positioned for a renewed weekend push.

Also Read

Housefull 5

Akshay's Housefull 5 races past Salman Khan's Sikandar at box office

Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias returns to India with big Mumbai show; check date, tickets

Tencent

Tencent Music to buy Chinese audio platform Ximalaya for $2.4 billion

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 box office collection day 5: Movie earns 160 cr worldwide

BTS members RM and V are discharged from military service today

BTS megastars RM and V complete military service, spark reunion excitement

Housefull 5: Cast

The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma. This powerhouse lineup has undoubtedly played a major role in drawing audiences to theatres.

Housefull 5: Plot

Breaking away from the typical slapstick formula, Housefull 5 blends comedy with a murder mystery. The story unfolds aboard a luxury cruise ship where a billionaire is mysteriously murdered after announcing that his entire fortune will go to someone named Jolly. The twist? There are three characters with that name – played by Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek – each with a girlfriend who’s also a suspect.
 
This unique storyline, filled with confusion and comedy, has added a refreshing element to the franchise.
 
In a rare cinematic move, Housefull 5 was released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each featuring a different ending. Both versions are currently screening in theatres, allowing fans to choose their preferred twist in the tale.

More From This Section

Thug Life box office collection day 7

Thug Life box office Day 7: Kamal Haasan's film struggles at box office

Enrique

Enrique Iglesias returns to India for concert in Mumbai on Oct 30; details

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Sitaare Zameen Par first reviews: Audience left teary-eyed after watching

Kamal Haasans' Thug Life 2025

Thug Life box office day 5: Kamal Haasan's film struggles post-weekend

Akhanda 2 release date

Akhanda 2 teaser out: Balayya returns with divine fury, but fans split

Topics : Entertainment Bollywood movies Akshay Kumar Nana Patekar Indian Box Office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleUS Green Card New RuleLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon