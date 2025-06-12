Housefull 5 collections day 7: Box office earnings dip to single digits

Akshay Kumar’s comedy blockbuster Housefull 5 continues its impressive run at the box office. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film, which released last Friday, June 6, has managed to capture audience attention with its laughter-packed narrative and star-studded cast.
Housefull 5 box office collection day 7
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 earned around ₹0.13 crore on Day 7 (Thursday) so far. Though the collection is modest compared to its opening weekend, it’s expected to see a surge by the end of the day. With this, the total India net box office collection has crossed the ₹120 crore milestone.
Housefull 5 day-wise collection
- Housefull 5 Day 1 (Friday): ₹24 crore
- Housefull 5 Day 2 (Saturday): ₹31 crore
- Housefull 5 Day 3 (Sunday): ₹32.5 crore
- Housefull 5 Day 4 (Monday): ₹13 crore
- Housefull 5 Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹11.25 crore
- Housefull 5 Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹8 crore (approx)
- Housefull 5 Day 7 (Thursday): ₹0.13 crore (early estimate)
- Housefull 5Total: ₹120 crore (approx)
Even with a direct clash against Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated release Thug Life, Housefull 5 has maintained its dominance at the box office. It has even surpassed the India net collections of recent releases like Kesari 2, indicating strong word-of-mouth and repeat viewership.
With no major Bollywood releases hitting theatres this Friday, Housefull 5 is well-positioned for a renewed weekend push.
Housefull 5: Cast
The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma. This powerhouse lineup has undoubtedly played a major role in drawing audiences to theatres.
Housefull 5: Plot
Breaking away from the typical slapstick formula, Housefull 5 blends comedy with a murder mystery. The story unfolds aboard a luxury cruise ship where a billionaire is mysteriously murdered after announcing that his entire fortune will go to someone named Jolly. The twist? There are three characters with that name – played by Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek – each with a girlfriend who’s also a suspect.
This unique storyline, filled with confusion and comedy, has added a refreshing element to the franchise.
In a rare cinematic move, Housefull 5 was released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each featuring a different ending. Both versions are currently screening in theatres, allowing fans to choose their preferred twist in the tale.