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UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Round 1 schedule and important dates

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the schedule for UP NEET PG Round 1 counselling on the official website for the state quota seats

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026
UP NEET PG Counselling 2026
Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 10:09 AM IST
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The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has issued the schedule for UP NEET PG Round 1 counselling. Candidates interested in applying for MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB courses can visit the official website to register under state quota seats.
 
As per the schedule released, the UP NEET PG counselling 2026 Round 1 registration window opens today, October 21, 2026. The deadline for students to register for the PG counselling procedure is October 26, 2026.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important dates

Commencement of online registration: October 21, 2026
 
Deadline to apply: October 26, 2026
 
Merit list announcement, online choice-filling process: October 26, 2026
 
Online choice filling ends: October 30, 2026
 
Seat allotment result: November 2, 2026
 
Deadline for downloading the allotment letter and the admission process: November 3 to 7, 2026 and November 12 and 13, 2026.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in
 
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET PG counselling registration link.
 
Step 3: Enter the application form and upload all required documents.
 
Step 4: Make the payment of the required registration fee
 
Step 5: Submit the form and save it for later use. 

What happens after the UP NEET PG Counselling 2026?

Eligible candidates can submit their selections for the initial allotment after the merit list is announced. For allotment, college and course selections must be entered in order of priority.
 
Seats will be assigned to students according to their preferences, available positions, application category, etc. Those assigned seats must show up at the designated colleges with the necessary documents in order to be admitted. 
 
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Topics :NEETUttar PradeshNEET rowNEET medical entrance testNEET exams

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

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