Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer available on rent for Rs 149 on Prime Video

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video . However, viewers have to pay a fee of Rs 149 to watch the biographical film on the digital platform.

The movie is also available in the 4K version for streaming on Book My Show Stream, and it can be rented for Rs 199. Besides English, the movie is available in Hindi for streaming on both digital platforms.

Featuring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, Prime Video shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "Prime bae is here with some big news! Oppenheimer on #PrimeVideoStore, Nov 22.”

Written and directed by Nolan, Oppenheimer is based on the life story of J Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist credited with being the "father of the atomic bomb". The film showcases Oppenheimer's journey from his university days to his leadership of the Manhattan Project during World War II and his subsequent fall from grace.

The film, released in July this year, stars Cillian Murphy in the lead as J Robert Oppenheimer, along with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and Florence Pugh in key roles.

The film collected over $950 million globally, including $325 million from the US market and $625 million from international markets. In India, the film earned over Rs 150 crore. Producer Emma Thomas said that the film "exceeded everyone's most optimistic hopes, behaving like a summer blockbuster even though it was a very powerful epic about the end of the world".