Adani Group ports to bar vessels facing sanctions from the US, UK, and EU

The Adani Group has reportedly barred ships facing sanctions from the European Union, United States and the United Kingdom from docking at any of its ports, Reuters said on Thursday, citing sources.

The decision to block sanctioned vessels comes at a time when global shipping is under close scrutiny due to heightened tensions, primarily driven by US-imposed tariffs over Russian crude oil sales, as well as the Russia-Ukraine war.

India, along with China, has been a major buyer of discounted Russian crude oil, which led to the US imposing a punitive 25 per cent tariff on it over and above a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff.