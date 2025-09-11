Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Adani Group ports to bar vessels facing sanctions from the US, UK, and EU

Adani Group ports to bar vessels facing sanctions from the US, UK, and EU

The Adani group, which is India's largest port operator, owns and manages a string of port's along India's coastline

Adani Ports
Adani Ports
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
The Adani Group has reportedly barred ships facing sanctions from the European Union, United States and the United Kingdom from docking at any of its ports, Reuters said on Thursday, citing sources. 
 
The decision to block sanctioned vessels comes at a time when global shipping is under close scrutiny due to heightened tensions, primarily driven by US-imposed tariffs over Russian crude oil sales, as well as the Russia-Ukraine war. 
 
India, along with China, has been a major buyer of discounted Russian crude oil, which led to the US imposing a punitive 25 per cent tariff on it over and above a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff. 
 
The Adani group, which is India's largest port operator, owns and manages a string of port's along India's coastline; it's latest venture is the Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, which is a public-private partnership with the state government. It also operates ports in Israel (Haifa), Sri Lanka (Colombo), Tanzania (Dar es Salaam), and Australia (North Queensland Export Terminal).

Topics :Adani PortsAdani GroupTrump tariffsBS Web ReportsUS sanctionsIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

