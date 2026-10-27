Army chief visits Uttarakhand border posts, reviews operational readiness

Army chief General Dhiraj Seth visited Mana and Joshimath in Uttarakhand, which borders China, on Tuesday.

He reviewed the general operational preparedness and ongoing infrastructure development in the state, which falls in the middle sector — considered the least volatile part of the India-China border.

Interacting with the troops there, Seth emphasised the need for sustained operational vigilance to effectively address evolving security challenges, among other things, according to an Indian Army media statement.

India and China are engaged in an ongoing "face-off" in the eastern sector along the border in Arunachal Pradesh, as Shatrujeet Kapur, director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, recently confirmed. The Ministry of External Affairs said on October 23 that the situation along the India-China border "gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns".