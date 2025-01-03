Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Compulsive hostility': Govt rejects Washington Post's Maldives report

'Compulsive hostility': Govt rejects Washington Post's Maldives report

Dismissing the reports, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the newspaper and the reporter in question appear to nurse a "compulsive hostility" towards India

Randhir Jaiswal
Jaiswal said that The Washington Post has no credibility. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Friday strongly trashed two recent reports published by the Washington Post -- one linking New Delhi to a failed plot to impeach Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and another on Indian agents allegedly attempting to eliminate certain terror elements in Pakistan.

Dismissing the reports, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the newspaper and the reporter in question appear to nurse a "compulsive hostility" towards India. 

In its report on the Maldives, the Post, citing a document titled "Democratic Renewal Initiative", claimed that opposition politicians proposed bribing 40 members of Parliament, including those from Muizzu's own party, to vote to impeach him. After months of secret talks, the plotters failed to gather enough votes to impeach the president, it said.

"Both the newspaper and the reporter in question appear to nurse a compulsive hostility towards India. You can see a pattern in their activities. I leave you to judge their credibility. As far as we are concerned, they have none," Jaiswal said.

"As regards (the report on) Pakistan, I remind you of what Hillary Clinton said -- 'You cannot keep snakes in your backyard and expect them only to bite your neighbours,'" he said.

Clinton had made the comments in a blunt message to Pakistan in 2011, when she was serving as the US secretary of state.

Also Read

Trump to hold Washington rally on eve of inauguration as 47th US president

Jimmy Carter funeral services to be held across Georgia, Washington DC

Mega Millions Jackpot past $1 bn as no numbers match on X'mas eve drawing

US moves to boost crackdown on China Telecom's unit over data privacy

Biden establishes national monument for 1st female US Cabinet secretary

She had also said that Washington intended to "push the Pakistanis very hard" to remove militant safe havens and tackle groups like the Haqqani network that are responsible for cross-border strikes.

In its report on India's "shadow" operations in Pakistan, the Washington Post, quoting unnamed Pakistani and western officials, claimed that the Indian intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), is carrying out a programme since 2021 to "kill at least a half a dozen people" inside Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US H-1B visas benefit both countries following Trump, Musk's backing: MEA

Aiming to boost economic ties with US, engaging with Trump admin: Goyal

India protests China's new counties in Hotan, cites Ladakh overlap: MEA

Pakistan FM to visit Bangladesh; Muhammad Yunus to reciprocate visit

Iskcon Kolkata to hold daily prayers till normalcy returns in Bangladesh

Topics :washingtonIndia Maldives tiesIndia Maldives

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story