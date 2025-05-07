Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Operation Sindoor: Government calls for all-party meeting on May 8

Operation Sindoor: Government calls for all-party meeting on May 8

An all-party meeting will be convened in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian armed forces targeted 9 terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)

Kiren Rijiju

File image of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju(PTI Photo)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has called an all-party meeting on May 8 at 11 am, announced Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju. In a post shared on X, he wrote, “Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi.”
 
An all-party meeting will be convened in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian armed forces targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). 
 
The meeting will be convened to brief the leaders about the strikes that were carried out in the early hours of Wednesday. The coordinated strikes were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Baisaran valley, when a group of terrorists gunned down 26 people, including one Nepali citizen.
 
 

Opposition hails 'Operation Sindoor'

 
Earlier today, several opposition leaders hailed 'Operation Sindoor' and lauded the Indian Army for carrying out precision strikes on terrorist infrastructures. Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, took to X and wrote, "Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind." Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also praised the military strikes and said, "India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces, who have struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK."
 
The sentiment was echoed by several other leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi, Sharad Pawar, and Arvind Kejriwal, who all praised the forces for responding to the terror attacks. 
 

Operation Sindoor press briefing 

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a press briefing today and said that India exercised its right to respond to terror. Misri also added that the government has found conclusive proof of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack. He noted that the investigation into the incident has "revealed Pakistan's link to it" and expressed concern over Islamabad’s continued inaction against militant networks operating from its territory. "A group called the Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. This group is connected with Lashkar-e Taiba. Pakistan links have been established in this attack."
 

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack All-party meet Modi govt BS Web Reports

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

