Pakistan went out of its way to target civilians in J&K: CM Abdullah

The chief minister said India had gone out of its way to ensure that no military and civilian targets were hit in the strikes

Omar Abdullah, Omar
Abdullah chaired a meeting to assess the preparedness of the government along the Line of Control and border areas of the Union Territory (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said Pakistan has "gone out of its way" to target civilian population in the Union Territory following India's missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country.

"As reports are coming, Pakistan has gone out of its way to target the civilian population. So I have taken stock of the situation and we are dealing with the situation as it develops," Abdullah told PTI Videos after chairing a review meeting here.

The chief minister said India had gone out of its way to ensure that no military and civilian targets were hit in the strikes.

"After the inhumane and barbaric murder of 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam, it was expected that India would use its right to respond in an appropriate and proportionate way. I think the Government of India and Indian defence forces have gone out of the way to ensure no military and civilian targets were hit in Pakistan. They have only hit terror bases," he added. 

Earlier, Abdullah chaired a meeting to assess the preparedness of the government along the Line of Control and border areas of the Union Territory.

"Held a meeting to assess the security and preparedness along the border/LoC areas. Emphasis laid on safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges," the chief minister posted on his official handle on X.

The meeting was attended by advisor to the chief minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V K Bhiduri.

The Jammu-based officers joined the meeting via video-conferencing.

The review meeting was held in the backdrop of Pakistan's indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes in the neighbouring country to target the terror infrastructure there.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

