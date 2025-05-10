Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rajasthan CM briefs parties on state's preparedness amid border tensions

Rajasthan CM briefs parties on state's preparedness amid border tensions

The western part of Rajasthan, which shares International Border with Pakistan, has been facing aerial threats from the neighbouring country

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

The all-party meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and representatives of other political parties (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday held an all-party meeting at his office here and briefed party representatives about the state government's preparedness amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The western part of Rajasthan, which shares International Border with Pakistan, has been facing aerial threats from the neighbouring country.

Even today, a high alert was issued in the border districts Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar amid threats of potential strikes by Pakistan.

The all-party meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and representatives of other political parties.

 

The chief minister shared details regarding the state government's preparations and also sought suggestions.

Also Read

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan CM cancels staff leave, sanctions ₹5 cr for each border district

A market place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rajasthan on alert after India strikes Pak, state leaders hail Op Sindoor

Dr Girija Vyas

Ex-Union minister Girija Vyas dies at 79; Rajasthan CM condoles her demise

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Raj CM asks officials to ensure exit of Pakistanis by Centre's deadline

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan data centre policy to attract Rs 20k cr investment in 5 years: CM

"The CM called an all-party meeting to discuss the situation. Details regarding our preparations were shared with the leaders of political parties and suggestions were sought. The leaders of all parties extended support," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said.

He said that representatives from all parties are united and gave their suggestions.

Leader of Opposition Jully said that the government has made elaborate arrangements in view of the situation and the entire opposition is with the government.

He said that the entire nation stands with the defence forces of the country.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations, including Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and Barmer, for the second night on Friday which were successfully thwarted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Social media

Maha Cyber branch removes 5,000 posts for misinformation amid conflict

apple, iPhone, a person holding mobile, call, text

Over 650K calls received on SC, ST atrocities helpline since 2021; UP leads

Manik Saha, Manik

Tripura CM urges security agencies to coordinate amid Indo-Pak conflict

Delhi High Court

PIL highlights shortage of judges in Delhi HC, urges filling vacancies

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

All security precautions are in place in Maharashtra, says CM Fadnavis

Topics : Bhajanlal Sharma rajasthan Rajasthan government India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon