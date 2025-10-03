Sir Creek dispute returns: Rajnath says India will respond strongly

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned Pakistan against any “misadventure” in the Sir Creek region, adding that any such activity would invite a strong response from India that would “change both history and geography.”
His comments came as Pakistan has reportedly increased its military build-up around the area. The Sir Creek dispute has long been a point of tension between the two neighbours.
What is the Sir Creek issue?
The Sir Creek dispute is a territorial conflict between India and Pakistan over a 60-mile-long tidal estuary in the Rann of Kutch, along the Gujarat–Sindh border.
According to a report by Durham University, the disagreement centres on the demarcation of the boundary from the mouth of Sir Creek to its head and from there eastwards to a point called the Western Terminus.
India claims the boundary runs along the middle of the Creek.