Sir Creek dispute returns: Rajnath says India will respond strongly

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned Pakistan against any “misadventure” in the Sir Creek region, adding that any such activity would invite a strong response from India that would “change both history and geography.”

His comments came as Pakistan has reportedly increased its military build-up around the area. The Sir Creek dispute has long been a point of tension between the two neighbours.

What is the Sir Creek issue?

The Sir Creek dispute is a territorial conflict between India and Pakistan over a 60-mile-long tidal estuary in the Rann of Kutch, along the Gujarat–Sindh border.

According to a report by Durham University, the disagreement centres on the demarcation of the boundary from the mouth of Sir Creek to its head and from there eastwards to a point called the Western Terminus.

India claims the boundary runs along the middle of the Creek. Pakistan claims it lies along the eastern bank, which would give them control of the entire Creek. The dispute dates back to pre-independence, including a minor clash in 1908 over firewood and a 1914 settlement by the Bombay government. Why is Sir Creek important? The Sir Creek boundary has direct implications for defining the Indo–Pakistani maritime boundary. Its resolution affects: Access to the Arabian Sea

Territorial waters and maritime resources

Rich fishing grounds

Potential oil and gas reserves This makes the region strategically and economically important. The unresolved status has also complicated negotiations and fuelled disputes over fishing rights.

What is India’s stance? Six rounds of talks between India and Pakistan have been held to resolve the issue since 1989, but no final settlement has been reached. India has proposed the use of the median/equidistance principle for maritime delimitation. Pakistan has issued unilateral declarations, such as straight baselines along its coast, which India has rejected. During his address, Singh said India has consistently sought to resolve disputes through constructive dialogue, but Pakistan’s intentions remain unclear. On Wednesday, he warned that any misadventure from the Pakistan side in the Sir Creek area would lead to a decisive response.