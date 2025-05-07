Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian strikes in Pak: Marco Rubio calls for restraint, peaceful resolution

Indian strikes in Pak: Marco Rubio calls for restraint, peaceful resolution

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for Indian and Pakistani leadership for a peaceful resolution, as India struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoJK under Operation Sindoor

Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded to the developments with a call for calm after the Indian armed forces launched a series of strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). (Image: Bloomberg)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:13 AM IST
In the early hours of Wednesday (May 7), the Indian armed forces launched a series of strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).  “Justice is served,” announced the Indian Army on X shortly after India carried out precision strikes on nine terror camps in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives. 
According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the operation, codenamed 'Operation Sindoor,' targeted facilities used to orchestrate cross-border attacks on Indian soil. “A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the ministry said.
 
The Indian armed forces said the strikes were “focused, measured and non-escalatory”, and specifically avoided civilian and military facilities. Here is what we know about Operation Sindoor so far.
 

CATCH OPERATION SINDOOR LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Rubio echoes Trump, urges restraint and peaceful resolution

 
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded to the developments with a call for calm. “I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS’s comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution,” he posted on X. 
 
Rubio also held talks with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging both sides to de-escalate and pursue dialogue.  ALSO READ | India briefs US, Russia, UK, Saudi Arabia following 'Operation Sindoor'
 

Trump voices concern: ‘Hope it ends quickly’

 
US President Donald Trump also weighed in on the rising tensions. “It’s a shame… I just hope it ends very quickly,” he said, expressing concern over the long-standing history of conflict between the two nations.
 
“They’ve been fighting for many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it,” Trump added during remarks at the White House.
 

India briefs US, says strikes were ‘measured and precise’

 
India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval reportedly briefed his US counterpart and Secretary Rubio shortly after the strikes. The Indian embassy in Washington reiterated that the strikes were “non-escalatory” and targeted only confirmed terror infrastructure.
 
“No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit,” the embassy noted.
 

Credible intelligence linked Pahalgam attackers to PoK camps

 
According to Indian authorities, credible evidence — including technical intelligence and survivor testimonies — pointed to the involvement of Pakistan-based terror groups in the April 22 attack, which claimed 26 lives in Pahalgam.
 
India said it expected action from Pakistan against the perpetrators but instead saw a denial campaign and allegations of a false flag operation.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 6:13 AM IST

