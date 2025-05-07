Pahalgam: India hits 9 terror sites in Pakistan, PoK with precision strikes

India carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, according to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement. A total of nine sites were targeted by the Indian armed forces.

“A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” said the MoD. “Altogether, nine sites have been targeted,” the statement added.

Describing India’s actions as focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature, the MoD underlined that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted in the operation. “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” it added.

These steps come in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. “We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” said the MoD, adding that a detailed briefing on the operation would be held later in the day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reacted to 'Operation Sindoor', writing "Bharat Mata ki Jai" in a post on X. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded the Indian Army. In a post on X, he wrote, "Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena!"

Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali area, just hours after India carried out the precision strikes. The Indian Army is responding "appropriately in a calibrated manner", officials told news agencies.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated: "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner." (With inputs from ANI)