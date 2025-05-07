'Justice is served': Indian Army strikes nine terror camps in Pak and PoJK

“Justice is served,” announced the Indian Army on microblogging site X, shortly after India revealed it had carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the early hours of Wednesday. The operation was in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

An earlier post read, "Ready to Strike, Trained to Win." In a post on X, the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated: "Justice is Served."

Citing sources, news agency ANI reported that the attacks on multiple targets across Pakistan and PoJK were a joint operation by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force using precision strike weapons.

India carried out these strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist camps in total, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

“A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” said the MoD. “Altogether, nine sites have been targeted,” the statement added.

Describing the operation as focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature, the ministry emphasised that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.