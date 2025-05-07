Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Justice is served': Indian Army strikes nine terror camps in Pak and PoJK

'Justice is served': Indian Army strikes nine terror camps in Pak and PoJK

The attacks on multiple targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor were reportedly conducted jointly by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force

Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor. The image shared by Indian Army on X giving confirmation of the strikes carried out by India in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of Pahalgam terror attacks.
Bhaswar Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 5:35 AM IST
“Justice is served,” announced the Indian Army on microblogging site X, shortly after India revealed it had carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the early hours of Wednesday. The operation was in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.
 
In a post on X, the Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated: “Justice is Served.”   ALSO READ: Pahalgam: India hits 9 terror sites in Pakistan, PoK with precision strikes 
  An earlier post read, “Ready to Strike, Trained to Win.”
 
 
Citing sources, news agency ANI reported that the attacks on multiple targets across Pakistan and PoJK were a joint operation by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force using precision strike weapons. 

India carried out these strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist camps in total, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
 
“A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” said the MoD. “Altogether, nine sites have been targeted,” the statement added.
 
Describing the operation as focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature, the ministry emphasised that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.
 
First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:54 AM IST

