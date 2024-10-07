Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Will continue cooperation for capacity building of Maldives forces: PM

Will continue cooperation for capacity building of Maldives forces: PM

Following the talks, India today granted Maldives a USD100 million Treasury bills roll over, in addition to both sides inking a USD 400 million and Rs 3,000 crore currency swap agreement

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed

"Climate change is a huge challenge for both of our countries. In this regard, India is ready to share its experiences with Maldives regarding solar and energy efficiency," he said (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the press along with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, said that India would cooperate in training the Maldivian Defence Forces to bring about peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

"We also held a detailed discussion on different aspects of security cooperation. Work is being done rapidly in Ekatha Harbour project. We will continue our cooperation towards training and capacity building of Maldives National Defence Forces. For stability and prosperity in Indian Ocean Region, we will work together," the Prime Minister said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

PM Modi said that said that climate change is a huge challenge for both- Maldives and India and he would share India's experiences with Maldives regarding solar and energy efficiency.

 

"Climate change is a huge challenge for both of our countries. In this regard, India is ready to share its experiences with Maldives regarding solar and energy efficiency," he said.

PM Modi and Muizzu held bilateral and delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in the national capital today.

Following the talks, India today granted Maldives a USD100 million Treasury bills roll over, in addition to both sides inking a USD 400 million and Rs 3,000 crore currency swap agreement.

More From This Section

Amar Preet Singh, Amar Preet, Air Chief Marshal

As fighter aircraft fleet dips below 1965 level, Air Chief vows measures

India stumbles on bilateral treaty talks

India reduces local remedies exhaustion period to 3 years for UAE investors

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russian hypersonic missile hit 'area of' major air base, says Ukraine

Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale

IAF downs Chinese spy balloon: What is China up to and what is India doing?

Justin Trudeau, PM Modi

'There is one India', says Canada amid strained ties over Khalistan issue

Describing the "development partnership" as an important pillar of New Delhi-Male ties, Prime Minister Modi asserted that India has always given preference to the priorities of the people of Maldives.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Development partnership is an important pillar of our (India-Maldives) relations. We have always given preference to the priorities of the people of Maldives. This year, SBI did a rollover of 100 million dollars of the Treasury Bench of Maldives. As per the needs of the Maldives, a 400 million dollars and Rs 3000 crore currency swap agreement was also signed."

Muizzu thanked Prime Minister Modi for Indian government's decision to provide support in the form of Rs 30 billion (USD 360 mn), in addition to USD 400 million bilateral currency swap agreement.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed, Modi, Narendra Modi

India, Maldives sign currency swap agreement, to initiate talks on FTA

Muizzu meets Modi

PM Modi holds talks with Maldives President, focusing on strengthening ties

Muizzu meets Modi

From China to security: Maldives' Muizzu tries to address India's concerns

Narendra Modi, Mohamed Muizzu

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu likely to visit India on October 7

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Sri Lanka to Bangladesh: Is India facing a major geopolitical challenge?

Topics : Treasury Bills India Maldives ties Skill Training

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon