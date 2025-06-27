Navy's swift response made adversary plead for ceasefire: Admiral Tripathi

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Friday said that naval ships, submarines and aircraft were fully prepared and deployed during Operation Sindoor to deter any "potential actions from our western adversary" at sea, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

"This rapid and measured response not only showcased our strategic reach and maritime dominance, but sent a clear message of resolve, forcing our adversary to plead for ceasefire, I would say, just in time," he said while speaking at the Naval Investiture Ceremony held at Nausena Bhawan.

Referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Admiral Tripathi noted that India has now adopted a more assertive stance on security.

"India's evolved approach to treat any act of terror as an act of war has added a new dimension to our operational outlook," the navy chief said. He further said the global security environment is becoming more complex and volatile, placing greater responsibility on the navy. "As we navigate an era filled with a complex and rapidly-changing global security environment, the role of the Indian Navy is more critical than ever," he said. Challenges growing amid global conflicts Admiral Tripathi pointed out that ongoing conflicts and shifting geopolitical trends have led to an increase in the Indian Navy’s responsibilities.

The navy chief also said that the "changing global and regional landscape has significantly increased the frequency, diversity and complexity of our task". This comes days after the Navy chief , while speaking to ANI, said, "The Operation Sindoor is under pause, it is still underway." When asked about counter-drone systems, he said, "Non-contact warfare will stay, and this area of weapons and equipment was not catered to 10-12 years ago". He added, "It is undeniable that non-contact warfare is going to stay. In it, drones and loitering munitions and therefore, defence against them in terms of counter-drone systems, there is a whole series of weapons and equipment that one had probably not catered for 10-12 years ago."

Naval Investiture Ceremony 2025 Congratulating those honoured at the Naval Investiture Ceremony 2025, Admiral Tripathi said the event was a reminder of the Navy’s values. He called it a strong reflection of the service’s spirit of “courage under fire” and its “unwavering commitment to service before self”. At the event, Commodore Kartik Srimal was conferred the Yudh Seva Medal for his outstanding work as the fleet operations officer of the Navy's Western Fleet during Operation Sankalp. Launched in December 2023, Operation Sankalp involved anti-piracy, anti-drone and anti-missile operations across the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the north Arabian Sea and waters near Somalia’s east coast.