Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Hot sindoor runs in my veins': PM Modi on India's stance against terrorism

'Hot sindoor runs in my veins': PM Modi on India's stance against terrorism

PM Modi said that any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong response, with the timing and strategy decided solely by India's armed forces

Modi, Narendra Modi
PM Modi was in Rajasthan to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth ₹26,000 crore.(Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is not blood but “hot sindoor” that runs through his veins, emphasising India’s stance against terrorism.
 
In his first public address in Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor in which India targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), the PM said, “Pakistan can never win in a direct fight with India. Hence, it uses terrorism as a weapon against India.”
 
“This went on for decades after independence… Pakistan spread terrorism, killed innocent people, and created an environment of terror… But Pakistan forgot one thing — now the servant of Mother India, Modi, is standing here with pride. Modi’s mind is cold, but his blood is hot. In Modi’s veins, not blood, but hot sindoor flows,” he added. 
 
PM Modi was in Rajasthan to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth ₹26,000 crore.
 

Full operational freedom given to armed forces

 
PM Modi also condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack last month that killed 26 people. India’s Operation Sindoor was carried out in retaliation. Referring to the counterstrike, PM Modi said that the government had given full operational freedom to the Indian armed forces, following which they dismantled Pakistan’s defences within 22 minutes.
 
“This action demonstrated the nation’s strength, proving that when the sacred sindoor turns into firepower, the outcome is definitive,” he said. 

Also Read

LIVE news: More than 100 Amrit Bharat stations ready today,says PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates 103 Amrit Bharat stations in 18 states: Check full list

Pawan Khera questions PM Modi's silence on Trump's ceasefire claims

Highlights: 27 maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

India eyes multi-phase trade deal with US, interim pact likely before July

 

Modi outlines India’s updated stance on terrorism

 
Decisive retaliation: Any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong response, with the timing and strategy decided solely by India’s armed forces.
 
Rejection of nuclear blackmail: PM Modi said India will no longer be deterred by nuclear threats.
 
No distinction between terrorists and their sponsors: India will treat terrorist masterminds and the governments supporting them as equal enemies.
 
“Any terrorist attack on India would result in severe consequences, with Pakistan paying a heavy price—borne by its military and its economy,” PM Modi stated. 

No talks or trade with Pakistan, says PM; only issue is PoK

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also ruled out any dialogue or trade with Pakistan. “There will be no talks and no trade with Pakistan. If there are talks, they will only be about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” he said.
 
He further added that the continued export of terrorism would push Pakistan into economic collapse.
 
Referring to India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, PM Modi said that the country would deny Pakistan access to its rightful share of water and underscored that any attack on Indian lives would carry heavy consequences. “This resolve is India’s commitment, one that no force in the world can shake,” PM Modi said.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

All party delegations brief UAE, Japan about Op Sindoor, Pak-backed terror

48-hour bandh in Manipur's Imphal over state name row disrupts normal life

'Indian chai' served at UN event hosted by India for International Tea Day

Search on in J&K's Kishtwar after encounter with suspected terrorists

Pakistan expels Indian high commission staffer in tit-for-tat move

Topics :Narendra ModiOperation SindoorBS Web Reports

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story