'Hot sindoor runs in my veins': PM Modi on India's stance against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is not blood but “hot sindoor” that runs through his veins, emphasising India’s stance against terrorism.

In his first public address in Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor in which India targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), the PM said, “Pakistan can never win in a direct fight with India. Hence, it uses terrorism as a weapon against India.”

“This went on for decades after independence… Pakistan spread terrorism, killed innocent people, and created an environment of terror… But Pakistan forgot one thing — now the servant of Mother India, Modi, is standing here with pride. Modi’s mind is cold, but his blood is hot. In Modi’s veins, not blood, but hot sindoor flows,” he added.

PM Modi was in Rajasthan to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth ₹26,000 crore.

Full operational freedom given to armed forces

PM Modi also condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack last month that killed 26 people. India’s Operation Sindoor was carried out in retaliation. Referring to the counterstrike, PM Modi said that the government had given full operational freedom to the Indian armed forces, following which they dismantled Pakistan’s defences within 22 minutes.

ALSO READ: PM Modi inaugurates 103 Amrit Bharat stations in 18 states: Check full list “This action demonstrated the nation’s strength, proving that when the sacred sindoor turns into firepower, the outcome is definitive,” he said.

Modi outlines India’s updated stance on terrorism

Decisive retaliation: Any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong response, with the timing and strategy decided solely by India’s armed forces.

Rejection of nuclear blackmail: PM Modi said India will no longer be deterred by nuclear threats.

No distinction between terrorists and their sponsors: India will treat terrorist masterminds and the governments supporting them as equal enemies.

No talks or trade with Pakistan, says PM; only issue is PoK Prime Minister Narendra Modi also ruled out any dialogue or trade with Pakistan. “There will be no talks and no trade with Pakistan. If there are talks, they will only be about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” he said. “Any terrorist attack on India would result in severe consequences, with Pakistan paying a heavy price—borne by its military and its economy,” PM Modi stated.

He further added that the continued export of terrorism would push Pakistan into economic collapse.

Referring to India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, PM Modi said that the country would deny Pakistan access to its rightful share of water and underscored that any attack on Indian lives would carry heavy consequences. “This resolve is India’s commitment, one that no force in the world can shake,” PM Modi said.