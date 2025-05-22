Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates 103 Amrit Bharat stations in 18 states: Check full list

PM Modi inaugurates 103 Amrit Bharat stations in 18 states: Check full list

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a government project to improve railway stations across the country. It aims to make stations more modern and comfortable for passengers

PM Modi on Operation Sindoor

Each station gets its own plan based on what it needs the most. The upgrades are done in phases.

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations from Rajasthan. These stations are located across 18 states of India.
 
The event took place in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
 
What are Amrit Bharat stations?
 
The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a government project to improve railway stations across the country. It aims to make stations more modern and comfortable for passengers.
 
Each station gets its own plan based on what it needs the most. The upgrades are done in phases.
 

Gandhinagar in Gujarat was the first station to be upgraded under this scheme in 2021. It now has a five-star hotel and many modern facilities.
 
Full list of stations inaugurated today: 
Sr. No. State Name of the station
1 Assam Haibargaon
2 Bihar Pirpainti, Thawe
    Thawe
3 Chhattisgarh Dongargarh  Bhanupratappur  Bhilai  Urkura,  Ambikapur
4 Gujarat   Samakhiali  Morbi  Hapa  Jam Wanthali  Kanalus Junction  Okha  Mithapur  Rajula Junction  Sihor Junction  Palitana  Mahuva  Jam Jodhpur  Limbdi  Derol  Karamsad  Utran  Kosamba Junction  Dakor   
5 Haryana Mandi Dabwali
6 Himachal Pradesh Baijnath Paprola
7 Jharkhand Sankarpur  Rajmahal  Govindpur Road
8 Karnataka Munirabad  Bagalkot  Gadag  Gokak Road  Dharwad
9 Kerala Vadakara  Chirayinkeezh
10 Madhya Pradesh Shajapur  Narmadapuram  Katni South  Shridham  Seoni  Orchha
11 Maharashtra Parel  Chinchpokli  Vadala Road  Matunga  Shahad  Lonand  Kedgaon  Lasalgaon  Murtizapur Junction  Devlali  Dhule  Savda  Chanda Fort  NSCB Itawri Junction  Amgaon
12 Puducherry Mahe
13 Rajasthan Fatehpur Shekhawati  Rajgarh  Govind Garh  Deshnoke  Gogameri  Mandawar Mahuwa Road  Bundi, Mandal Garh
14 Tamil Nadu   Samalpatti  Tiruvannamalai  Chidambaram  Vriddhachalam Junction  Mannargudi  Polur  Srirangam  Kulitturai  St Thomas Mount
15 Telangana Begumpet  Karimnagar  Warangal
16 Uttar Pradesh Bijnor  Saharanpur Junction  Idgah Agra Junction  Goverdhan  Fatehabad  Karchana  Govindpuri  Pokhrayan  Izzatnagar  Bareilly City  Hathras City  Ujhani  Siddharth Nagar  Swaminarayan Chappia  Mailani Junction  Gola Gokarannath  Ramghat Halt  Suraimanpur  Balrampur
17 West Bengal Panagarh
    Kalyani Ghoshpara
    Joychandi Pahar
 
The upgraded Amrit stations across India combine modern facilities with local culture. They offer better services for passengers, including special features for people with disabilities. The goal of the scheme is to make railway stations cleaner, more comfortable, and easier for everyone to use, while also following eco-friendly practices.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

