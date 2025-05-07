Israel has expressed strong support for India after the Army launched a series of precision strikes on terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

On Wednesday, Reuven Azar, Israel’s Ambassador to India, posted on X: “Israel supports India’s right for self-defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.”

"Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism,” Netanyahu added.

India and Israel ties have grown over the last decade, after PM Modi became the first Indian leader to visit the country in 2017.

India strongly condemned the Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and expressed deep concern over the civilian casualties in the ensuing Israel-Hamas conflict. New Delhi has consistently called for restraint, de-escalation, and a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.