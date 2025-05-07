Israel has expressed strong support for India after the Army launched a series of precision strikes on terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
On Wednesday, Reuven Azar, Israel’s Ambassador to India, posted on X: “Israel supports India’s right for self-defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.”
Operation Sindoor launchedThe statement came hours after India launched 'Operation Sindoor', a high-level military mission targeting nine sites associated with terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).
List of nine targeted terror facilities:
Also Read
- Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - JeM
- Markaz Taiba, Muridke - LeT
- Sarjal, Tehra Kalan - JeM
- Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot - HM
- Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - LeT
- Markaz Abbas, Kotli - JeM
- Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli - HM
- Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad - LeT
- Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad - JeM
India-Israel ties
A day after the Pahalgam attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “My dear friend @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that killed and injured dozens of innocents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families," he wrote in a post on X.
"Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism,” Netanyahu added.
Follow the latest updates on Operation Sindoor here: Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates
India and Israel ties have grown over the last decade, after PM Modi became the first Indian leader to visit the country in 2017.
India strongly condemned the Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and expressed deep concern over the civilian casualties in the ensuing Israel-Hamas conflict. New Delhi has consistently called for restraint, de-escalation, and a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.