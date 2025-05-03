Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pak goods worth $500 mn likely entering India via third countries: Official

Pak goods worth $500 mn likely entering India via third countries: Official

While Pakistani fruits, dry dates, leather, and textiles are repackaged and relabeled in the UAE for exports to India, chemicals are likely to be routed through Singapore

India Pakistan
Indonesia is being used as a transit route for Pakistani cement, soda ash, and textile raw materials. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goods like dry fruits and chemicals worth $500 million are believed to be entering India through third countries including the UAE, Singapore, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, an official said.

According to the official, it is said that a substantial proportion of $500 million exports from Pakistan which were earlier directly exported to India are now being rerouted through other countries.

While Pakistani fruits, dry dates, leather, and textiles are repackaged and relabeled in the UAE for exports to India, chemicals are likely to be routed through Singapore.

Similarly, Indonesia is being used as a transit route for Pakistani cement, soda ash, and textile raw materials. From Sri Lanka, it is expected that Pakistani dried fruits, salt, and leather goods were being shipped to India.

Since there is a possibility of some of the $500 million exports now being routed to India through other countries, it is necessary to put a complete ban on exports from Pakistan to India (direct or indirect) and monitoring and identifying goods which may be coming by on country-of-origin manipulation, the official said.

"This comprehensive ban imposed by India including a ban on indirect exports would enable the customs authorities to prevent Pakistan exports from entering India through circumvention," the official added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi congratulates Anthony Albanese on re-election as Australian PM

Pahalgam attack: Flight in Sri Lanka searched for suspected attackers

Pahalgam attack: Intel had warned of terror strikes, say officials

Pahalgam attack: India halts all mail & parcel exchange with Pakistan

SL to table 'secret' defence deal with India in Parl: Prez Dissanayake

Topics :Pakistan SingaporeUAE

First Published: May 03 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story