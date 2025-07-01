Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India expect Quad partners to understand its position on terrorism: EAM

India expect Quad partners to understand its position on terrorism: EAM

Jaishankar made the remarks to the media ahead of a crucial meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quad grouping that was hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

"The working of the Quad is also being made more efficient through streamlining the working groups. A more cohesive, nimble and focused Quad will certainly help deliver better," Jaishankar said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The victims and perpetrators of terrorism must never be equated and India expects its Quad partners to understand that the country has every right to defend its people against the menace, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

With his counterparts from the US, Australia and Japan listening, Jaishankar also said the world must display zero tolerance towards terrorist activities and that India will exercise its right to defend its people from terrorism.

Jaishankar made the remarks to the media ahead of a crucial meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quad grouping that was hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

 

"A word about terrorism in the light of our recent experience -- the world must display zero tolerance," he said in an apparent reference to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Victims and perpetrators must never be equated. And India has every right to defend its people against terrorism, and we will exercise that right. We expect our Quad partners to understand and appreciate that," he said.

The external affairs minister's remarks came against the backdrop of unease in New Delhi over several countries hyphenating India and Pakistan following their four-day clashes in May.

India was also known to be surprised over US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir at the White house last month.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said India plans to host the next Quad summit. 

"We have some proposals on how to make that productive. I am sure so do our partners. We will discuss and I am sure we will agree," he said.

The Quad foreign ministerial meeting was expected to prepare ground for the grouping's annual summit in New Delhi later this year.

"The working of the Quad is also being made more efficient through streamlining the working groups. A more cohesive, nimble and focused Quad will certainly help deliver better," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister asserted that Quad is committed to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"To that end, our endeavours are devoted to promoting a rules-based international order. It is essential that nations of the Indo-Pacific have the freedom of choice, so essential to make right decisions on development and security," he said.

"In the last few months, we have made significant progress in Quad initiatives. They include the maritime domain, logistics, education and political coordination," he added.

The external affairs minister said Quad is about deepening convergence and expanding common ground.

"I value our consultations on different dimensions of the Indo-Pacific in that regard. A lot is happening in the world, and I am sure that our exchange of views will be very valuable for all of us," he noted.

The Quad summit is likely to take place in November.

Jaishankar is visiting the US from June 30 to July 2 at the invitation of Rubio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

