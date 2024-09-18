Quad summit: PM Modi's US visit to include UN address, engagement with CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the United States from September 21 to 23. The trip will include his participation in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit, to be held in Wilmington, Delaware, and hosted by US President Joe Biden, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Quad Leaders’ Summit, which unites India, the US, Japan, and Australia, will concentrate on assessing the bloc's progress over the past year and establishing priorities for the upcoming year to advance Indo-Pacific development goals, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. At the request of the US, India will host the next summit. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, on September 22, PM Modi is set to address a gathering of the Indian diaspora in New York. He will also meet chief executives of leading US companies to strengthen collaboration in areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology, aiming to deepen economic and technological cooperation between India and the US.

During the visit, PM Modi will also address the United Nations General Assembly's ‘Summit of the Future’ in New York on September 23. Themed ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,’ the summit will feature numerous global leaders. On the sidelines, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Moreover, the Prime Minister will engage with thought leaders and stakeholders to discuss key aspects of the India-US relationship. His visit emphasises the significance of enhancing strategic and economic partnerships between the two nations, while also addressing global and regional challenges through multilateral cooperation.

What is the Quad summit?

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a strategic partnership between the United States, Japan, India, and Australia. Originally proposed by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007, the Quad has grown into a key diplomatic and military alliance aimed at promoting a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Why is it important?

The Quad plays a vital role in regional security and cooperation, often viewed as a response to China’s growing military presence and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific. By strengthening ties among its members, the group seeks to safeguard freedom of navigation and maintain a rules-based international order amid China’s territorial ambitions.

In addition to security cooperation, the Quad engages in joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, and collaborative initiatives to tackle shared challenges like terrorism, cybersecurity threats, and humanitarian aid.

[Image here]

[Caption: File photo of Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at a Quad leaders’ Summit]

The Quad has worked on infrastructure development and technology partnerships, with recent summits highlighting efforts to boost supply chain resilience and advance high-standard infrastructure projects across the region.

The Quad has also been instrumental in addressing global health issues, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Initiatives like the Quad Vaccine Partnership have focused on improving vaccine distribution across the Indo-Pacific.

The group also promotes educational collaboration, such as the Quad Fellowship, which supports students from member nations pursuing advanced degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).