Operation Sindoor is the new normal against terrorism: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor's success, condemns Pahalgam attack, warns Pakistan, and outlines a bold new counter-terrorism policy rooted in decisive retaliation and national unity

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:25 PM IST
Operation Sindoor is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. This was his first address to the nation since the launch of the retaliatory action against Pakistan on May 7.
 
Saluting the courage of the armed forces, PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, marks a "decisive shift in India's strategic approach".
 
"Our brave soldiers have shown unparalleled valour in achieving the objectives of Operation Sindoor. I dedicate Operation Sindoor to every mother, sister and daughter. Operation Sindoor is not just a name. It stands as a powerful symbol of the nation's collective emotions and resilience," PM Modi said.
 
Following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed, PM Modi said that his administration granted full authority to the Indian armed forces to eliminate terrorists across the border.
 
"Today, every terrorist and terror organisation understands the consequences of attempting to harm the dignity and pride of our daughters and sisters," he said.
   

'We have only paused our attack': PM Modi

In a stern warning to Pakistan, the Prime Minister said, "We have only paused our attack on Pakistan-based terrorist camps and military installations. We will assess Pakistan on its actions against terrorism... We will not differentiate between a terror-sympathising government and leaders of terrorists."
 
Asserting that India has consistently defeated Pakistan on the battlefield, PM Modi highlighted India's remarkable capability in both desert and mountainous warfare while also establishing superiority in new age warfare. He emphasised that during the operation, the effectiveness of Made in India defence equipment was decisively proven.
 
"When Indian missiles and drones attacked those sites in Pakistan, it was not just the buildings of the terrorist organisations but their courage also shook. Terrorist sites like Bahwaalpur and Muridke were the universities of global terrorism. All big terrorist attacks in the world, including 9/11 or big terrorist attacks in India, are somehow or the other connected to these terrorist sites," he said.
 
The Prime Minister reiterated that while this is not an era of war, it is also "not the era of terrorism".
 
"We have told the world that talks with Pakistan will be only on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Terror and talks cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go together. Water and blood cannot flow together," he said.
 
First Published: May 12 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

