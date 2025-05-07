Shah calls meet of CMs, DGPs, chief secys of Pak, Nepal border states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called an urgent meeting of chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of states having borders with Pakistan and Nepal.

The meeting has been called in the wake of the strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a retaliatory action against the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

They said the meeting, to be held through video conferencing, will be attended by chief ministers, chief secretaries and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and West Bengal, besides Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The home minister has already directed chiefs of all Central Armed Police Forces to call back their personnel who are on leave, they said.

According to sources, Shah also reviewed the internal security situation in the country and asked the top security officials to be on alert and keep strict vigil.

The home minister termed 'Operation Sindoor' as Bharat's response to the brutal killings of innocent people in Pahalgam.

He also said the Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people and Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.