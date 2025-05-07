Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Shah calls meet of CMs, DGPs, chief secys of Pak, Nepal border states

Shah calls meet of CMs, DGPs, chief secys of Pak, Nepal border states

The meeting was called following Indian strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoJK, carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Home minister termed 'Operation Sindoor' as Bharat's response to the brutal killings of innocent people in Pahalgam (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called an urgent meeting of chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of states having borders with Pakistan and Nepal.

The meeting has been called in the wake of the strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a retaliatory action against the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

They said the meeting, to be held through video conferencing, will be attended by chief ministers, chief secretaries and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and West Bengal, besides Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The home minister has already directed chiefs of all Central Armed Police Forces to call back their personnel who are on leave, they said.

According to sources, Shah also reviewed the internal security situation in the country and asked the top security officials to be on alert and keep strict vigil.

The home minister termed 'Operation Sindoor' as Bharat's response to the brutal killings of innocent people in Pahalgam.

Also Read

Amit Shah orders chiefs of paramilitary forces to recall personnel on leave

'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat's reply to Pahalgam killings: Amit Shah

Civil defence mock drills in 244 districts tomorrow: Check full list

Amit Shah sets ₹2 trn export target for NCEL, reviews national coop bodies

Yamuna riverfront to mirror Sabarmati, will be ready on time: Amit Shah

He also said the Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people and Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pak security huddle reviews situation after strike; PM Sharif to speak

Fully prepared to respond to Pak: India after hitting 9 sites in 25 minutes

Emergency declared in Pak's Punjab province after Indian missile strikes

TRF head Sheikh Sajjad Gul identified as mastermind behind Pahalgam attack

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Airports closed, schools shut in border areas of Rajasthan, Punjab

Topics :Amit ShahHome MinistryOperation SindoorIndia Pakistan relationsPahalgam attack

First Published: May 07 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story