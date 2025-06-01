Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All-party delegation led by Sanjay Jha meets Indian envoy in Kuala Lumpur

All-party delegation led by Sanjay Jha meets Indian envoy in Kuala Lumpur

The High Commissioner provided the delegation with an in-depth briefing on India's ties with Malaysia

The delegation arrived in Malaysia after successfully completing the Indonesia leg of their outreach program under Operation Sindoor. Image: X@hcikl

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

All-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, was received by Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia, BN Reddy, at the High Commission in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The High Commissioner provided the delegation with an in-depth briefing on India's ties with Malaysia.

According to the official Twitter handle India in Malaysia (@hcikl), High Commissioner BN Reddy set the context for the Indian delegation's engagements in Malaysia, emphasising India's firm resolve in fighting terrorism.

The delegation arrived in Malaysia after successfully completing the Indonesia leg of their outreach program under Operation Sindoor, continuing their efforts to strengthen international cooperation against Pakistan's cross-border terrorism. 

 

Earlier on Friday, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, India reiterated its new approach in combating cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, underscoring its firm stance under Operation Sindoor.

"The new India will not just share information and data. If anything happens to the country, 'India ab andar ghus ke marega'...PM Modi said very clearly that this is the new normal. Our nation is progressing, and there is peace," said Jha.

He emphasised that terrorists' attempts to spread communal disharmony have failed, showcasing India's maturity in handling such incidents.

"The way terrorists targeted a particular community, their purpose was to spread communal disharmony in our country, but we are a mature nation. Even a small incident did not erupt...," Jha said while addressing the diaspora.

The delegation's mission is to showcase India's resolve against terrorism and garner international support for a united stand against this global threat. The Indian government's diplomatic outreach efforts aim to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for a collective response to the threat of terrorism. 

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding regarding the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

The delegation to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore is led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Brij Lal (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack India-Pak conflict Singapore

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

