Have asked for hassle-free refunds to tourists: Tourism Min Shekhawat

The central government is offering its unstinted support to tourists in Jammu and Kashmir who wish to return home following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said on Wednesday. In a post on X, Shekhawat wrote, "In light of yesterday's tragic incident in Kashmir, many tourists are understandably anxious and reconsidering their travel plans. I've spoken to the concerned authorities and urged airlines, hotels, and tour operators to allow full refunds without hassle."

Omar Abdullah also acknowledged the concerns of tourists. In a post on X, he said, "Although it is heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday's tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave."

Security beefed up in Kashmir

In the wake of the attack, travel agencies in Delhi reported that nearly 90 per cent of bookings for Jammu and Kashmir have been cancelled by tourists over security concerns. Popular destinations, including Gulmarg, Hajan Valley, and the Tulip Gardens, had seen a significant number of visitors before the incident.

Refunds, rescheduling for tourists

In response to the crisis, several airlines and travel platforms have introduced measures to assist affected passengers. Air India, IndiGo, and EaseMyTrip are offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds for bookings made before April 22, applicable for travel until April 30.

To further support travellers, Air India and IndiGo have arranged special flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai. These airlines have also waived cancellation and rescheduling fees for affected routes, offering flexibility during this challenging time.

EaseMyTrip has similarly extended waivers and is working closely with airlines and local authorities to ensure seamless communication and updates. The company's founder, Nishant Pitti, assured customers of their commitment to reducing inconvenience.

In a post on X, he wrote “Your safety and convenience remain our top priorities. We have extended free change and cancellation waivers for all bookings made on or before April 22, applicable for travel up to April 30. We are closely coordinating with airlines and local authorities and will share regular updates.”