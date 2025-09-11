Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Will sort out trade deal with India if it stops buying Russian oil: Lutnick

Will sort out trade deal with India if it stops buying Russian oil: Lutnick

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Washington will sort out a trade deal with India only if it halts Russian oil imports, even as India continues purchases in national interest

Howard Lutnick at USISPF Summit
Last week, in an interview with Bloomberg, Lutnick said India would soon be at the negotiating table. | Photo: X@USISPForum
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday said Washington will finalise a trade deal with India as soon as New Delhi stops buying Russian oil.
 
“Well, we’re going to sort out India, once it stops buying Russian oil,” Lutnick told CNBC.
 
His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump reignited hopes of trade talks, saying they were looking forward to concluding discussions soon. Washington has also imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which includes a punitive 25 per cent duty for importing Russian crude oil.
 

Earlier comments on India-US talks

Last week, in an interview with Bloomberg, Lutnick said India would soon be at the negotiating table. “So, I think yes, in a month or two months, I think India is going to be at the table, and they’re going to say they’re sorry, and they’re going to try to make a deal with Donald Trump,” he said.
 
He added that it would then be up to President Trump to decide how he wanted to deal with Prime Minister Modi.

India stands firm on Russian oil

Despite repeated demands from Trump and his administration, India has maintained that it will continue buying Russian oil to safeguard its national interest.
 
Imports of Russian oil have remained steady, even increasing in early September. According to data from global shipping analytics firm Kpler, crude oil shipments from Russia to India averaged 1.55 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first nine days of the month, up from 1.49 million bpd in August.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India pledges $680 mn package for Mauritius to boost trade, security

India, Mauritius to facilitate bilateral trade in local currencies: PM Modi

UN Security Council will meet on Russian drone incursions, says Poland

India, Mauritius ink deals to boost cooperation across healthcare, energy

Govt cautions Indian nationals after 'forced deployment' in Russian army

Topics :Trump tariffsIndia RussiaUS India relations BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story