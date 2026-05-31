New bad loan provision measures will tell banks apart under ECL regime

Are we blindly following model outputs? The economic scenarios and probability weights driving ECL numbers need board buy-in. The ESRB found weights should hold steady through normal business cycles and shift only when something genuinely exogenous hits. Overlays on model outputs are legitimate, since no model captures everything. The problem is what happens without governance around them. An ECB review of 51 European banks in July 2024, at 95 per cent statistical confidence, found banks applied larger overlays when profits were strong and pulled back when under stress — exactly backwards. Several faced supervisory action. The failure was not modelling capacity but the absence of any rules when overlays got applied and when they came off. Boards that allow provisions to drift with each quarter’s commercial narrative add volatility without adding foresight.