Centre likely to relax the board regulations for foreign insurers

The Union government is likely to allow foreign insurers to appoint a majority of non-resident board members, along with other key managerial personnel (KMPs), once the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap is raised to 100 per cent from the current 74 per cent, two senior government officials have confirmed.

This is a key demand from the US government and American insurance industry groups, with both the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and the Coalition of Services Industry (CSI) recently raising the issue.

“The insurance Bill is ready from our end and is likely to be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon Session. We plan to ease provisions related to the appointment of directors. We have no objection if a US national or any foreign professional takes on a leadership role,” said a senior government official. “Foreign insurance companies are already fully regulated by Irdai (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India), and these changes will not result in any major structural or operational overhaul.”

ALSO READ: Final RBI norms on project financing positive for power finance corp The official stressed that while the reforms are not intended to open the floodgates to foreign control, they signal a more welcoming approach to global participation in leadership roles. The second official added that, even with permission for majority non-resident boards, foreign insurers are still expected to rely heavily on non-resident Indian professionals to fill such positions. “There are many Indian professionals currently working in countries like the US and the UK, and we expect some of them to return and contribute to the Indian insurance sector. Our aim is to create a more investor-friendly environment for foreign insurance companies to operate in India. This will undoubtedly benefit the Indian insurance market, which holds enormous potential but continues to lag in terms of penetration,” the official said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech for FY26, promised to raise the FDI limit in the insurance sector to 100 per cent, with the condition that this would be available only to companies investing the entire premium within India. “The current guardrails and conditionalities associated with foreign investment will be reviewed and simplified,” she had said, without giving further details. ALSO READ: Govt may raise motor third-party insurance premiums by up to 10% soon When India raised the FDI limit in the insurance space from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in 2021, it introduced several safeguards to ensure continued Indian control. These included requirements for at least 50 per cent of board members to be resident Indian citizens, and that at least one KMP — such as the chief executive officer, managing director, or principal officer — must be a resident Indian. Firms were also required to remain “Indian controlled” in terms of board and management decisions, and faced restrictions on capital repatriation, dividend payouts, and enhanced regulatory disclosures.

According to Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal and Associates, “100 per cent FDI is allowed in various sectors such as telecommunications, information technology, and manufacturing. As per the Companies Act, at least one director must be an Indian resident. There are no specific restrictions on appointing a foreign national as a director or KMP.” ALSO READ: Post Air India crash, govt mulls SOP for quicker insurance claim settlement “However, if the appointments exceed prescribed thresholds, prior approval from the relevant authorities may be required. This move will certainly boost the insurance sector and facilitate the adoption of global talent, thereby helping implement international best practices,” said Chandwani.

While welcoming the proposal to raise FDI in insurance to 100 per cent, the USTR, in its latest Foreign Trade Barriers report, noted that it is still unclear whether India will remove the safeguards instituted in 2021. “These safeguards require a majority of board members to be Indian residents and, if an insurer is incorporated or domiciled outside of India, to maintain a higher solvency requirement for foreign-invested insurers. These requirements also apply to any insurer incorporated in India that has at least 33 per cent of its capital owned by investors domiciled outside India or 33 per cent of the members of the governing body domiciled outside India,” the report stated.