InsuranceDekho raises $70 mn from Beams Fintech, MUFG, BNP Paribas Cardif

The Gurugram-headquartered company serves over 10.2 million customers nationwide, with 21 new policies issued every minute on its platform

Ankit Agrawal, chief executive officer and founder, InsuranceDekho
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
InsuranceDekho on Tuesday raised $70 million from Beams Fintech, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), and BNP Paribas Cardif via its insurtech fund managed by European investment major Eurazeo. The company will use the funds raised to expand its footprint and strengthen its technological capabilities.
 
Ankit Agrawal, founder and chief executive officer of InsuranceDekho, said, “This capital will enable us to expand our reach, enhance our tech-driven offerings, and solidify our position as India’s go-to insurance platform.”
 
The Gurugram-headquartered company serves over 10.2 million customers nationwide, with 21 new policies issued every minute on its platform. It is supported by a network of 2,20,000 partners offering over 720 insurance products across categories such as motor, health, life, and corporate business. The platform partners with 49 insurance companies, making it one of the most extensive insurance marketplaces in India.
   
First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

