The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman Ajay Seth on Thursday cautioned against market participants using technology to levy a toll on consumers by seeking personal information even before providing a price quote, warning that such practices could undermine consumer interests.

While technology has improved efficiencies and made service delivery easier, certain practices enabled by it may not be in the best interests of the economy and policyholders, Seth said.

He cited instances where market participants seek personal information from consumers before providing a price quote, raising concerns about how products are designed and businesses are conducted. He said consumers should be able to access and compare products and prices without having to share personal details upfront.

Seth also flagged potential conflicts of interest arising from business models in which entities undertake multiple services, saying these could compromise the quality of advice and services offered to customers. He emphasised the role of company boards in ensuring that such conflicts do not come in the way of protecting policyholders’ interests. “The role of the board becomes more important... to take care that those conflicts of interest do not come in the way of providing the best advice, best service, best product to the customers,” Seth said. Irdai is working towards establishing a Public Insurance Registry to help consumers access information about insurance products, insurers, their market conduct, and distributors. Seth clarified that the initiative would focus on data governance rather than creating a centralised database, with minimal centralisation of information. He also called for plain-language summaries in local languages explaining policy coverage, exclusions, and returns.

On product affordability, Seth stressed the need for insurance offerings across income segments. A larger risk pool allows insurers to manage risks more effectively, while a smaller pool tends to make products more expensive, he said. He also highlighted the need for greater operational efficiency and a transition to Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) to improve transparency in financial reporting. The transition could provide an opportunity to line up the risk-based capital framework with these standards, allowing for more efficient utilisation of capital. Seth also flagged the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the insurance industry, with nearly 85 per cent of insurers using the technology in some form, according to a recent study conducted by a group of experts headed by Sandeep Kumar Shukla, director of the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad.

While AI offers opportunities for innovation and efficiency, its growing use in underwriting and claims settlement brings new risks, he said. Insurers need to ensure that models are adequately trained to account for India’s economic conditions, policyholder behaviour, and associated risks. Human oversight in final decision-making is equally important, he added. “The risks which arise as we are moving into the use of AI in underwriting and claims settlement are: are those models trained enough for our economy, our behaviour of the policyholders, and the associated risks? Are humans in charge of taking the final decision? These are the newer forms of risks we are grappling with, while being aware that it can be a great source of innovation and efficiency,” Seth said.

Irdai plans to set up two industry working groups within the next 10 days to improve transparency in health claims processing and standardise performance metrics across insurers, Seth said. The groups will be formed under the Insurance Advisory Committee, following the constitution of a sub-committee. One group will examine ways to provide real-time visibility into the health insurance claims process, including pre-authorisation, hospital discharge, and claims settlement. The other will work on developing standardised performance metrics for claims and grievance redress to enable comparisons across insurers. Questioning the industry’s reliance on claims settlement ratios, Seth said the commonly used metric, which is largely based on the number of claims decided, does not necessarily reflect policyholders’ experience. The figures could include claims paid in full or in part, repudiated, rejected or closed.